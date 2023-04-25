Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $219 $280 Save $61 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a sleek, powerful Wear OS smartwatch that offers one of the best Google smartwatch experiences, but places a heavy emphasis on Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem. We doubt you'll go wrong with this streamlined smartwatch. Pros Integration with Samsung ecosystem Gorgeous streamlined design Fast processor and ample memory Cons Some features locked into Samsung apps $220 at Samsung $220 at Best Buy $219 at Amazon

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra The Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is aimed squarely at adventurers and explorers. If you find yourself on trails or hiking through the woods this smartwatch is likely calling your name. It sports a gigantic 47mm display and packs in a large 72-hour battery that will last you on your next trek. Pros Long 72-hour battery life Large crowns make use easier with gloves Commonly found at a reduced price Cons Size and weight may be cumbersome No option for an LTE cellular radio $300 at Amazon



Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS prove that the Apple Watch is no longer the only solid smartwatch option on the market. Both watches run Google’s Wear OS to offer wrist notifications and health tracking, all wrapped in well-crafted metal designs with bright, vivid AMOLED displays.

The folks at Mobvoi have proved it can craft solid smartwatches with the Ticwatch series, but how do its offerings compare when put up against the titan that is Samsung? We’ll take a deep dive into the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS to determine which is the ultimate smartwatch for your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS: Price, availability, and specs

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 44mm or 40mm sizes, and both are offered in Silver or Graphite colors. Both sizes also sport exclusive colors: Sapphire color for the 44mm model and Pink Gold for the 40mm model. TicWatch simplifies your choice with a single 47mm model in Shadow Black and includes a black Fluoro Rubber watch strap.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm model can be had for $280, but you can have the smaller 40mm option for only $250. A sport band in Graphite, White, or Pink Gold is included, while a hybrid leather band will cost you an additional $10. If you want the optional 4G LTE connectivity, you must pay an additional $20. TicWatch Pro 3 comes in at $300 but is often on sale.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Display 1.19-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 396x396 (40mm) or 1.36-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 450x450px (44mm) 1.4-inch 454x454 326ppi Full Color always-on display AMOLED + FSTN CPU Exynos W920 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform and Mobvoi dual processor system RAM 1.5GB 1GB Storage 16GB 8GB Battery 284mAh (40mm) or 410 mAh (44mm) 577mAh Connectivity NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (2.4Gz & 5Ghz), LTE (optional) Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi:802.11b/g/n Durability IP68, waterproof to 50m (5ATM), MIL-STD-810H IP68, Pool Swim/MIL-STD-810G Software One UI Watch (Wear OS 3 powered by Samsung) Wear OS by Google Health sensors Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA), Continuous SpO, Skin Temperature Sensor HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor Price From $280 From $300 Strap 20mm 22mm Dimensions 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm (40mm) or 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm (44mm) 47 x 48 x 12.3mm Weight 29g (40mm) or 32.8g (44mm) 41g Mobile payments Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Google Pay Workout detection Yes Yes Color options Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold (40mm only), Sapphire (44mm only) Shadow Black

Design: Simple vs rugged

The Galaxy Watch 5 boasts the most simplified design of the two, making it more adaptable to different attire compared to the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS. Whether you opt for the 44mm or 40mm size, you'll enjoy the same overall design, merely on a smaller or larger scale. We'd be happy to wear the Galaxy Watch 5's slick design casually or with a professional suit. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is a more complex device that screams out for attention with its marked bezel and dual watch crowns. Its design tells you what you need to know: this massive 47mm watch is aimed at explorers and adventurers.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is crafted from aluminum, while the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS chose stainless steel and high-strength nylon with fiberglass for its design. Due to the material choices and size, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes in at a light 28.7g (40mm) or 33.5g (44mm). The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will weigh much more at 41g.

The TicWatch Pro 3 has a tough-looking design, but that doesn't mean the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 isn't durable. Both smartwatches offer IP68 water resistance for diving in the pool or getting caught in a rainstorm. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS also were tested against MIL-STD-810 standards, resisting low-pressure environments and temperature shock.

For those eyeing a design emphasizing lightweight construction, making the watch easier to forget you are wearing throughout the day, the Galaxy Watch 5 is the clear winner with the same robustness in a lighter package. However, the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra could be a strong contender for those seeking to make a bolder aesthetic statement.

Software: Wear OS 3 isn't created equal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS both run Wear OS 3, so you might believe the software is identical. While this is nearly true, whenever Samsung gets its hands on software, it likes to do a bit of customization, as we found in our Wear OS 3 review. You’ll notice the difference right away when connecting your Galaxy Watch to your smartphone. While nearly all Wear OS devices are set up using Google’s official Wear OS app, Samsung forces you to use its Galaxy Wearable app.

The Ticwatch relies on Google’s Wear OS companion app, so if you're comfortable using the application with other Wear OS smartwatches, you’ll be happy to see it again. The Samsung app does have more customization than Google’s app, allowing you to adjust settings on your Galaxy Watch directly from your app, such as your launcher, chosen watch face, and the ability to add or remove watch apps.

Samsung also included a number of its design touches to unify Wear OS with its One UI proprietary software. There isn’t much to say about the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS's software as it simply runs Wear OS and lets Google take charge in the software department. But it's still the most polished wearable offering that Google has released, providing an on-the-go interface that is a joy to use. Wear OS enables a wide variety of customization, allowing you to configure your Ticwatch to fit your lifestyle, whether you're more laid back or plan on hitting the trails every evening.

The benefit of both smartwatches running on the Wear OS platform is a wide variety of compatible applications that you can download directly from the Google Play Store. Both wearables are compatible with your favorite apps, including Google Keep, Todoist, AccuWeather, Google Maps, Strava, Spotify, and more. You won't feel like you're missing your favorite third-party apps if you choose one watch over the other.

Health and fitness: Do you want to use Samsung's apps?

The Galaxy Watch 5 offers deeper wellness integration with its Samsung Health app than you get with Ticwatch. With it, you can track your sleep habits, heart rate, heart rhythm, or body mass index. But some features, such as the ECG sensor, are locked to Samsung’s software. In essence, everything Google is still on your watch, but Samsung has loaded all its apps onto the device and would prefer you use them.

We don’t have anything in particular against Samsung’s apps, but their presence pulls you out of Google’s attempt at a unified software experience. We also just prefer the freedom to use whichever apps we want, so we aren’t thrilled that Samsung has some of the watch's features pinned to its own apps, even if they are quite good.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra offer similar sensors for detecting your heart rate, heart rhythm (ECG), and blood oxygen level. Samsung takes its smartwatch one step further, integrating a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor that can monitor body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight. The BIA sensor is an exciting addition that some users might find helpful, but others might find it excessive.

We don’t have anything in particular against Samsung’s apps, but their presence pulls you out of Google’s attempt at a unified software experience.

The most significant consideration is Samsung’s insistence on locking select features into its software. Regarding which software option is best, we believe this choice comes down to preference, as both ecosystems provide a powerful array of tools. However, if you prefer an ecosystem closer to Google’s apps, you may find more interest and less opposition in the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra.

Both Ticwatch and Google's apps will enable you to peer deeper into health insights found using health sensors, including your overall fitness level, sleep efficiency, and 24/7 essential health and oxygen vitals. Using such data from your wearables can help you progress towards a healthier, less stressful lifestyle.

For Ticwatch owners and Galaxy owners sticking with Google's default offering fitness offering, Wear OS 3 includes the Google Fit app to keep an eye on your fitness goals. Track your daily steps and earn Heart Points to achieve a healthier body. You can customize coaching plans, and users can access Google's journaling solution to place extra focus on positive mental health.

Battery life: Both will last

Behind the sapphire crystal window and always-on AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sports an Exynos W920 dual-core processor and 1.5GB memory. Our testing found that the Galaxy Watch 5 runs exceedingly well. Under the Corning Gorilla glass and always-on AMOLED display, the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS sports a mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Mobvoi dual processor system with 1GB memory.

If you're concerned about the day-to-day operation of your smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 will bring the latest specs to the table and pack the most performance. However, despite the Ticwatch's internals being a bit older, both watches performed well, and neither seemed starved for additional power.

The always-on AMOLED display on both smartwatches enables you to peak at the time or your current workout progress without raising your wrist. If you’re worried that an always-on display might drain your battery, the energy efficiency of AMOLED prevents the screen from having a significant effect on the battery.

Both smartwatches offer Bluetooth to connect with your smartphone, and optional accessories, such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Mobvoi’s TicPods. Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n is also onboard. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the only watch of the two to offer an optional LTE radio for cellular connectivity, which is great for when you are away from your smartphone.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS has an advantage in the internal battery, which is much larger than what you'd find in the Galaxy Watch 5. A larger battery allows your smartwatch to store more energy, leading to a smartwatch with longer battery life.

Samsung claims the watch should last up to 50 hours on a charge, while TicWatch states the Pro 3 Ultra GPS should achieve up to 72 hours. If you’re stuck in the woods and are dependent upon your watch, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra has an Essential Mode that claims it can last up to 45 days without a charge, which is a strong choice for those out in the wilderness for extended periods of time. Otherwise, the Galaxy Watch 5 should get you through a few days before you need to find an outlet and recharge, which is likely fine for most users.

Which one should you buy?

From a hardware and software standpoint, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS are both competent Wear OS 3 smartwatches, and some of the best overall smartwatches available. Samsung steals the internal hardware edge with its additional 512MB of memory and optional LTE cellular radio. However, both smartwatches offer CPUs and enough memory to provide a reliable, smooth smartwatch experience with Android smartphones.

The big question to ask yourself comes down to battery, design, and Samsung integration. If you’re looking for a sleek Wear OS smartwatch, and you own a Samsung device, such as the Galaxy Flip 4 or Galaxy Fold 4, you may want to opt for the Galaxy Watch and stay within Samsung’s curated ecosystem. ​​​​​​For most people, that will be enough.​

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $219 $280 Save $61 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a sleek, powerful Wear OS smartwatch that offers one of the best Google smartwatch experiences, but places a heavy emphasis on Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem. Even with that being said, we doubt you'd go wrong with this streamlined smartwatch. $220 at Samsung $220 at Best Buy $219 at Amazon

However, those looking for maximum battery life and a large screen that’s easy to see when working out or hiking may want to edge toward the Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS. We don’t know if we’d wear the Ticwatch Pro 3 with a suit due to its more aggressive design, but opinions are subjective — some people like pineapple on pizza, don’t they? Luckily, you can swap out the 20mm bands on both smartwatches to help curate a more appropriate look for your style and situation.

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra The Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is aimed squarely at adventurers and explorers. If you find yourself on trails or hiking through the woods this smartwatch is likely calling your name. It sports a gigantic 47mm display and packs in a large 72-hour battery that will last you on your next trek. $300 at Amazon

If you like the idea of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, but want something with a larger screen and a bit more refinement, we recommend checking out the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Representing the high-end of Samsung’s smartwatches, the Pro model uses tougher materials, sports a larger 1.4-inch AMOLED display, and packs a larger battery.