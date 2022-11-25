Alongside stable One UI 5 updates for a host of its devices, Samsung is rolling out a fresh update for its latest Wear OS smartwatches. As per reports on Reddit, the Galaxy Watch 5 update started rolling out in several regions yesterday. If you haven't received it yet, you can check for it on your phone by heading to the Watch settings section of the Galaxy Wearable app and tapping on the Watch software update option at the bottom of the list.

The latest software update for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (firmware version R920XXU1AVK7) brings a new 'Ball' watch face, the Android security patches for November 2022, and some stability and reliability improvements. The update measures slightly over 500MB and it has the following changelog.

Watch Face Newly designed Ball Watch face is added.

Stability and reliability Stability codes applied to improve notifications and device behavior.



We don't have access to images of the new watch face at the moment, but user comments on Samsung's community forums reveal that it features a customizable ball that you can personalize to show your country's flag. This suggests that the watch face is likely related to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We'll update this post with relevant images as soon as the update is available on our Galaxy Watch 5.

A screenshot of the new Ball watch face (via Sammobile) confirms that it is indeed related to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can customize it to show your country's flag or support your favorite team.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic should receive the new Ball watch face and November 2022 security patches in the coming weeks. We'll let you know as soon as that happens.

Have you received the latest software update on your Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

Update (11/25): Added a screenshot and additional info about the new watch face.

Source: Reddit, Samsung Community forums

Via: Sammobile