Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series waterproof? Do the watches have an IP rating?

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 5 series is officially here. The new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro build off the success of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and bring several key upgrades, including a 60% stronger display, 15% bigger battery, faster charging, and new wellness features. But are these new smartwatches waterproof?

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro waterproof?

The short answer is yes. Both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, both watches are also certified to 5ATM standards, making them water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters. The 5ATM rating is especially important as it means you can safely use the Galaxy Watch 5 while swimming, diving into the water, or snorkeling. This provides more robust water protection than an IP68 rating, which can safeguard the device against incidental water exposure but can’t withstand pressure and water activities.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Galaxy Watch 5 features a more durable design and IP68 + 5ATM water resistant. Buy from Amazon

The fact that the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are dust and water-resistant shouldn’t surprising. After all, their predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, also carried the same ratings. Furthermore, wearables are expected to offer some kind of water protection as they are more likely to be exposed to water or liquids. Although the Galaxy Watch 5 series is water resistant, you shouldn’t expose it to seawater, chemicals, and strong corrosive liquids.

The most durable Samsung smartwatches yet

In addition to being water resistant, the Galaxy Watch 5 is also certified for the MIL-STS-816 standard. That means it can withstand several harsh conditions, including exposure to extreme temperatures, shock, drops, humidity, and snow.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger battery, a more durable design and IP68 + 5ATM water resistant. Buy from Amazon

With a Sapphire Crystal Glass that’s 60% stronger than the Gorilla Glass DX on previous Samsung smartwatches, and a water-resistant case, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are Samsung’s most durable smartwatches yet.

The latest Samsung watches bring several notable improvements over the last models, including skin temperature analysis, improved sleep tracking, real-time recovery tracking after a workout, some new watch faces, and more.