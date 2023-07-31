Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has slimmer bezels and a larger display, making it a significant improvement from the previous model.

The bands on the Galaxy Watch 6 are interchangeable, allowing users to swap them out for a different look or more comfortable options.

When shopping for new bands, it's important to consider the length of the band and the size of your wrists to ensure a proper fit. There are various options available to suit different preferences.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a huge improvement from last year's Galaxy Watch 5. It sports slimmer bezels and a larger display, but we understand you might be wondering if the bands are interchangeable. Well, similar to some of the other best smartwatches, you can swap out the bands on the Galaxy Watch 6 should you dislike the standard ones offered by Samsung or just want to change up their look.

What you need to know about interchangeable bands

You may have noticed that Galaxy Watch 6 bands are interchangeable in Samsung's marketing and other images. All official bands have a large release mechanism on the back, with Watch 6 Classic shipping with a faux-leather band and the standard model with a silicon band. This allows you to remove the full band and then attach a new one by simply pressing and holding the button and slotting it into the holes on the watch, which then attach to the lugs on your new band. The watch uses a standard 20mm watch band, the same as the Watch 5, which means you can use pretty much any third-party band other than the sport band the watch comes with.

Of course, not all bands are the same. You'll have to keep the length of the band in mind, as well as the size of your wrists, when shopping around for a new band. Perhaps you want a band that's more comfortable for working out? Or maybe you want something more stylish? There should be a band for everyone to enjoy. We have a look at the best bands for the Galaxy Watch 6, should you be looking for something in particular.

Bands are just one way to accessorize your Galaxy Watch 6. For instance, you may also want to consider one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 chargers to power up your watch at home, in the office, or on the go. And for added protection in case you take a tumble or fall with your watch (or if something happens to fall on your watch), consider a case for your Galaxy Watch 6.

If you don't already own the Galaxy Watch 6, you can find one at Samsung, Best Buy, and other retailers. The Galaxy Watch 6 is now up for preorder and will hit store shelves on Aug. 11, starting at $300 for the small 40mm and $330 for the large 44mm. Check out our Galaxy Watch 6 series hands-on for more about what we love about this new wearable.