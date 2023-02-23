Samsung produces one of the best smartwatches for Android users that you can buy right now. And there's a reason for this, as Samsung's been making smartwatches for nearly a decade, and has gotten quite good at it too. Despite offering one of the most complete packages when it comes to a Wear OS wearable, there are still little things here and there that it can improve year after year, like adding new technologies and perhaps refining its look.

For the most part, the Galaxy Watch series has offered a certain recognizable look, relying on a flat display with iconic rotating bezel. While the company did away with a physical rotating bezel in its latest releases, it still managed to keep the overall design fairly similar to past iterations. However, it looks like Samsung could look to shake things up with its next generation Galaxy smartwatch.

According to Ice Universe on Twitter, who has had a relatively reliable track record in the past with regard to Samsung leaks, the Galaxy Watch 6 could arrive with a curved glass design. While the source does state that Samsung will return to a curved glass design, this is probably most likely a nod to the Galaxy Watch Active series which has featured a curved display in both of its releases.

As of now, there really isn't much other information offered, but moving over to a curved display could give the Samsung watches a sleeker look when compared to its current offerings. While the Google Pixel Watch wasn't all that great with its dismal battery life, one thing that most reviewers agreed on was that it looked absolutely fantastic. If Samsung does go with a curved look, one has to wonder, just how similar the upcoming Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch might be.

Source: Ice Universe

Via: 9to5Google