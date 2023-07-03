Ahead of their expected launch later this month, Samsung's next-gen smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, have been spotted on the Google Play Supported Devices list. The listings not only confirmed their names, but also their codenames and model numbers, although they have not revealed any other information.

As per the listings, both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will have two variants each with two sets of codenames and model numbers. Starting off with the Galaxy Watch 6, its two variants are tipped to come with codenames 'fresh6bs' (model number SM-R930) and 'fresh6bl' (model number SM-R940). While the former is said to be the 40mm variant, the latter is expected to be the 44mm version. As for the Watch 6 Classic, its 43mm variant is believed to have the codename 'wise6bs' (model number SM-R950), while the 47mm option is apparently dubbed 'wise6bl' (model number SM-R960).

The listings, which were first spotted by PriceBaba, have apparently since been taken down, but not before the blog got a screenshot to share with all of us. It is worth noting though, that despite only four variants being listed on the Supported Devices repository, the total number of available variants will likely be twice as many, as each model is expected to be available in cellular and Wi-Fi-only avatars.

In the lead-up to their impending launch, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have been leaked multiple times, revealing much of their design details and key specifications. Thanks to the leaks, we already know that Samsung will bring back the rotating bezel in the Watch 6 Classic this year after facing a ton of criticism for removing it from the Watch 5 series last year. We also heard that the Watch 6 lineup will be powered by the Exynos W930, and that both devices with ship with larger batteries than the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.