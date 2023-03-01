While it hasn't been all that long since the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5, we are already three months into the new year, which means, new Galaxy Watches are on the horizon, with early reports indicating that they could arrive sometime in the summer. The Galaxy Watch 5 is considered to be one of the best Android smartwatches, so there are a lot of expectations when it comes to its predecessor. Luckily, it looks like the new watches could be getting a battery boost, which could allow them to run longer on a single charge.

The new comes from Galaxy Club, the batteries that will power the upcoming watches have already passed through certification, coming in two variants, with model numbers SM-R93x and SM-R94x. Now, as far as capacities go, the smaller of the two, comes in at 300mAh, but has an actual rated capacity that is slightly less, rated at 295mAh. The website presumes that this battery like end up in the upcoming 40mm variant of the watch. For the most part, the size difference is quite large, with the current Galaxy Watch 5 packing a 284mAh battery that is rated for 276mAh.

Of course, that's not all, with the second battery also being available to check out, we get to see that the listing for this model comes in at 425mAh, but is rated for 412mAh. While it's not set in stone, this model could arrive in the larger 44mm variant of the upcoming Galaxy Watch. When compared to the current model of the Galaxy Watch, we can see that there is a difference, with the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm packing a 410mAh that is rated for 397mAh. While the publication does state that these batteries could provide more battery life, it really remains to be seen, as there could be new additions to the watches that cause extra battery drain.

When it comes to details about the upcoming Galaxy Watch, we really haven't seen or heard all that much. However, there is one detail that was recently shared, coming from leaker Ice Universe, who has been known in the past to offer up little tidbits of information about unreleased Samsung's devices. According to Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy Watch will have a revised design when compared to the current models, offering a more refined look, ditching the flat glass display for a domed shaped design.

While many have likened this change to the Pixel Watch, Samsung's previous Galaxy Watch Active line has already used this type of design, just not as pronounced as Google's smartwatch. Of course, as stated, we have some months before we even begin seeing a proper marketing campaign from Samsung, and there's always the chance that things can change.

Source: Safety Korea, Galaxy Club

Via: 9to5Google