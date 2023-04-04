Samsung produces some of the best smartwatches on the market, so it's easy to understand why it hasn't really made too many changes to its wearables over the past few years. With that said, new competitors have emerged over the past year, with the biggest threat being Google's Pixel Watch. While Google still has a lot to learn, it still brings plenty of muscle to keep Samsung on its toes. So it comes as no surprise that the company is making changes to its upcoming smartwatches, with the latest rumor offering details of larger displays and enhanced resolutions.

According to Ice universe, who has been known in the past to deliver relatively accurate leaks about unannounced Samsung products, has shared that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 will feature a larger display. The source even goes on to state that the new watch will have a size coming in at 1.47 inches. This is quite a bit larger when compared to the 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5, which has a 1.2-inch screen, and just a tad larger when compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm version with a screen that comes in at 1.4 inches. Of course, when you're talking about a display size so small, minor differences like this can have a huge impact, bringing a slightly more immersive feeling when in use.

The source also discusses how the resolution will also be improved, along with screen proportions. While there isn't really too much information out there about the upcoming smartwatches from Samsung, there has been rumors about the designs getting a refresh, with a curved glass display that could make it look more elegant. Naturally, we'll probably have to wait a while longer, as there hasn't been any indication from the company as to when these wearables might see a proper release.

Source: Ice universe (Twitter)