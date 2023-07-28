Wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can measure blood pressure? We have some good news. Similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the newer model can indeed measure blood pressure. It has all the sensors required for measuring blood pressure, temperature, and more. However, we are unsure of the feature's availability and accuracy.

What you need to know about measuring blood pressure on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can measure blood pressure since the wearable (soon to be one of the best smartwatches out there) has all the required sensors, and they're all the same ones as the Galaxy Watch 5. First, there's the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which can measure the optical heart rate, the electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. The wearable also has a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyro sensor, and a geomagnetic light sensor in addition to the standard light sensor.

What we're unsure of, though, is the feature's availability. Previously, on the Galaxy Watch 5, blood pressure monitoring was limited to certain markets and Samsung phones. So, if it's the same deal for the Watch 6, you'll have to use the Samsung Health Monitor app on both the Watch 6 and your Samsung smartphone. That's in addition to standard calibration, which requires using a blood pressure cuff and calibrating the watch on a regular basis.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can definitely measure blood pressure, but you'll have to keep in mind that there are some caveats, and it's not always going to be accurate. And even though the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can measure blood pressure, we would not depend on it too much, as it's only for personal reference instead of medical diagnosis. If you're concerned about health, you should make an appointment with your doctor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300. If you decide to purchase one, we suggest picking up one of the best Galaxy Watch 6 chargers as well as a Galaxy Watch 6 case to keep your device well-protected.