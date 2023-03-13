Samsung went big with its Galaxy Watch 5 series release, offering a few different models, including a Pro model for the first time, giving consumers more options. But regardless of which model you chose from its Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, the watches were missing Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which had been a staple on many of its past smartwatches for years. Now, it looks like the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series could bring it back, but it may only make an appearance on its higher-end Pro model.

According to YouTuber Super Roader, who has a relatively small following but has reportedly been relatively accurate with Samsung leaks in the past, reports that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will come with a physical rotating bezel. Of course, this is just a tiny bit of news about the upcoming smartwatch, but if this does happen to come true, it could be a major feature for the Pro model, especially since it's geared more towards those that like to do physical activities outdoors.

While there's nothing wrong with a digital bezel, it really can't reproduce a one to one experience with the physical rotating bezel. Furthermore, if you're out in the elements or wearing gloves, having a physical bezel is going to give you more precise controls. With all that said, the Galaxy Watch 6 release could be getting more interesting, considering that late last month we reported the standard model of the watch could be going back to a curved dome glass.

Although there currently isn't a timeline of when the watches will be released, many are speculating that it could arrive in the second half of 2023. Last year, the Galaxy Watch 4 series made its debut with the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which were launched in the summer.

Source: Super Roader (YouTube)

Via: SamMobile