Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Watch has been leaked weeks ahead of its launch. The leak comes from prolific tipster @OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), who has shared renders of the tentatively-named Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that promises to be the premium model in Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch lineup. The renders show off a minimalist design in line with the traditional Galaxy Watch design language, including a round dial with physical home and back buttons on the right.

Most notably, the renders also seem to reveal one unique feature that can be found in multiple Samsung smartwatches in previous years, but was deprecated in the Watch 5 series - the rotating bezel. While earlier reports revealed that Samsung was likely bringing back the feature to its Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, this is the first time we're seeing it in the flesh, albeit through unofficial renders. The physical rotating bezel was included with many of Samsung's older smartwatches, like the Gear S3 Frontier, the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, before it was unceremoniously removed from the Watch 5 series last year.

3 Images

Close

The physical rotating bezel promises to be the single biggest change in Samsung's smartwatch line this year, and one that will no doubt be appreciated by most fans and would-be customers. The report suggests that the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup will include two models, including the 'Classic' variant that will be the direct successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and come with the renewed feature. The vanilla model, however, is expected to give the physical rotating bezel a miss.

While the latest leak doesn't delve into specifications and other key details, earlier leaks have revealed some critical information about the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The latter is expected to feature a 1.47-inch display with a resolution of 470 x 470 pixels. The Watch 5 Pro, in comparison, has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 450 x 450 pixel resolution. One of the devices in the lineup is also tipped to sport a 425mAh battery, but it's not clear whether it will be the Watch 6 Classic or the vanilla Watch 6. There's no more information on the Galaxy Watch 6 series for now, but we will hopefully get more details in the weeks leading up to the launch.