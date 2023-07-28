When it comes to the best smartwatches, nobody likes proprietary cables, so you might be wondering if the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 supports QI wireless charging. It does, but you need to be careful. Like the Galaxy Watch 5 that came before it, the new Galaxy Watch 6 only supports Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) chargers. This technically isn't the same thing as a QI wireless charger, which the WPC governs, so you'll have to keep this in mind when you purchase any Galaxy Watch 6 chargers.

Everything to know about Galaxy Watch 6 chargers

Again, the Galaxy Watch 6 only works with WPC wireless chargers and isn't certified to work with the most common universal QI chargers. When shopping around for options, you'll need to see if the QI charging pad you're picking has this WPC certification attached to it. Additionally, if you want to charge your Galaxy Watch 6 wirelessly at a faster rate, only chargers with WPC certification and Samsung certification will work with that feature.

The good news is that there are plenty of Galaxy Watch 6 wireless chargers. For example, there's the official Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo accessory. Worse comes to worst, you also can use the standard USB-C PD charger that comes with your watch to take it on the go or consider another PD charger.

Going back to the original question at hand, it is possible to charge the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 wirelessly, but you'll need to use wireless charges that are WPC-based. Moreover, to protect your new watch, check out our favorite Galaxy Watch 6 cases. We also went hands-on with the Galaxy Watch 6, should you want to know about the experience of using the watch.