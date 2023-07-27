Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The winner $300 $350 Save $50 The latest and greatest from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series. The 6th model features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS 4, and a host of sensors to accurately record sleep, exercise, and more. Available in two sizes with a host of band options, this is a great model for Samsung phone users in particular. Pros Excellent desgn Workout detection Wear OS 4 Cons Device compatibility is limited $300 at Samsung

When the Google Pixel Watch was released last October, it attempted to give the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 a run for its money by incorporating Wear OS 3.5 and joining the Wear-sphere with an excellent, user-friendly design. Well, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 has arrived and with it comes Wear OS 4, alongside a few other upgrades. If you're familiar with the Galaxy Watch 5 (which reigns supreme as our favorite smartwatch,) you'll likely love the Galaxy Watch 6 too, which has a similar build and overall design to its predecessor. We don't know when the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be released, so if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, it might be time to decide between the Galaxy Watch 6 and the original Google Pixel Watch. We've got you covered when it comes to specs, software details, and more, so you can make an informed decision about what watch is right for you.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Pixel Watch: Price, availability, and specs

Despite its recent release, the Galaxy Watch 6 series retails for less than the Google Pixel Watch. The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm retails for $300, while the 44mm comes in at $330. This is consistent with Samsung's price increases from the previous update, 4 into 5. The Google Pixel Watch has remained consistent at $350 for Bluetooth and $400 for LTE. Both watches are available on Amazon and Best Buy; you can, of course, get the Google Pixel Watch on the Google Store. You can also get both models from select mobile retailers like Verizon and T-Mobile.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Google Pixel Watch Battery Life up to 40 hours up to 24 hours Operating System Wear OS 4 WearOS 3.5 Sizes 40mm, 44mm 41mm Display 1.3-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 432x432 (40mm) or 1.5-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 480x480 (44mm) AMOLED CPU Exynos W930 Exynos 9110 RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB 32GB Battery 300mAh (40mm) or 425mAh (44mm) 294 mAh Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart sensor, bioelectrical impedance, skin temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor Heart rate, SpO2 Price $300, $330 $349, $399 Dimensions 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm (40mm) or 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm (44mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm Weight 28.7g (40mm) or 33.3g (44mm) 36g Workout detection Yes No

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Pixel Watch: Design

Both of these watches offer sleek circular designs with side buttons, bright screens, and swappable bands, but that's where the similarities end. The Pixel Watch features a 3D glass dome housing a 384x384 AMOLED display with auto-dimming capabilities while the Galaxy 6 offers a totally flat display, upgraded sapphire glass, and a 432x432 Super AMOLED display.

The Pixel Watch incorporates a speaker on the left-hand side for notifications and voice assistant interactions with a rotating crown on the right side to scroll, toggle the home screen, open the wallet app, and access ECG readings. While the Pixel Watch has not released an IP rating, it has a 5 ATM rating, which means it's resistant to water up to 50 meters for under 10 minutes. Notably, the Pixel Watch only comes in one size, 41mm.

Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 ups the game with two sizes (40 and 44mm) and a digital bezel you can circle your finger around to navigate the interface. All models have an IP68 rating, meaning protection from dust and water; this watch is submersible for up to 30 minutes in 1.5 meters or less of water. Like the Pixel Watch, it has a 5 ATM rating. You don't need to worry about damaging this smartwatch after a quick dip in the pool or a swift shower post-workout, though it's never a great idea to really test those boundaries. The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 weighs about 7 grams less than the Pixel Watch.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Pixel Watch: Software

When it comes to software, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes out on top, which is not a surprise since the Pixel Watch is now significantly older. However, some of the best Galaxy Watch features can only be used inside the Galaxy ecosystem, whereas all Pixel Watch features are compatible with all Android phones running Android 11 or higher. The Google Pixel Watch is currently rocking Wear OS 3.5, while the Galaxy 6 introduces Wear OS 4 via Samsung's One UI.

Both watches have fun, interactive, adjustable faces with a host of options. From bright colors to a simplistic design, you can select the watch face you like most, plus you can place visible widgets, like a step counter, directly onto the face.

When it comes to user experience, the Pixel Watch is smooth and fast. Plus, Wear OS 3.5 supports a ton of apps so that you can sync up data automatically with your smartphone. Both watches come with a compass, altimeter, gyroscope, and light sensors. You'll also get solid haptics for noise-free notifications and alerts. The big differences come when you consider health and fitness capabilities.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Pixel Watch: Health and Fitness

Once again, we feel the Galaxy Watch 6 takes the crown, though the Pixel Watch has worked hard to satisfy health-oriented users. Like most watches, this Pixel includes a step counter and heart monitor, it's also teamed up with Fitbit to deliver its health and fitness stats. Onboard the watch you'll have access to proprietary Fitbit-based apps, such as Fitbit ECG, which conducts a single-point ECG test by placing your finger on the crown and waiting for thirty seconds. However, this feature leaves something to be desired because it can only detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). It can't identify abnormal heart rhythms or anything like that.

In fact, the Pixel Watch has left a few health sensors behind. Unlike actual Fitbits (or other watches, for that matter), this watch won't auto-detect workouts or exercises, track swim strokes, monitor blood oxygen, record skin temperature, or walk you through guided breathing. The watch will sync up with the Fitbit app on your phone, and you will receive six months of free Fitbit Premium for extra health metrics. Of course, all of this begs the question....why not just get a Fitbit? Or....perhaps...a Galaxy 6.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will feature a host of health sensors, including a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) system for measuring body composition and a temperature sensor. It includes all the features found on the Galaxy 5, but you'll need a Samsung phone and the Samsung Health Monitor app to take full advantage of all the health metrics it has to offer. The Galaxy Watch 6 should be able to track and monitor your body composition, stress levels, sleep, and heart rate with an incredible amount of detail and a reading display everything three minutes. Unlike the Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch 6 will also introduce Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRN), which can be an incredibly helpful tool for anyone experiencing cardiac distress. If you live outside the US, you'll be able to monitor your blood pressure, too (this function hasn't been approved in the States yet).

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Pixel Watch: Battery Life

The winner here is clearly the Galaxy Watch 6, which supports up to 30 hours of battery with Always On selected and up to 40 hours with Always On off; we haven't gotten to test out this timeline personally, but we're confident that it will outlast the Pixel Watch. This model supports fast, wireless charging and also comes with a magnetic fast-charging USB-C cable.

Google purports that the watch can last up to 24 hours, and that's if you're diligent about turning the watch face off and the brightness down. It's unlikely to last an entire day, which won't be a problem for all users but will certainly affect some. If you forget to plug it in one night while you sleep, it's almost guaranteed to die the next morning, which is not ideal for a $350 price tag. The watch will charge wirelessly, but compatibility with non-Google chargers is iffy. The one plus here when it comes to the battery is charging speed. The Pixel Watch can get to 50% full in just 30 minutes.

Which watch is right for you?

While both watches feature an appealing design with excellent user interfaces, we have to recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 over the Google Pixel Watch. Not only is it less expensive, but the battery life is better, health and fitness sensors are more robust, two size options mean more flexibility, and the updated OS is sure to bring about some useful upgrades. Be sure to check out the best deals available for the Galaxy Watch 6 so you can get the best for less.

While the Google Pixel Watch does leave out a few features we don't want to go without, it's still a solid watch that performs well overall. If you're a Google Pixel users that want to bolster the Google ecosystem, you might want to try out this model over the Galaxy 6, primarily due to the lack of health features available if you don't have a Samsung. Like, Samsung, there are some solid deals on the Pixel Watch out there, so you can save some money on your new watch.