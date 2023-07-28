Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest and greatest from Samsung. It features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS 4, and a host of sensors to accurately record sleep, exercise, and more. And for a limited time, you can get up to $250 off with a trade-in and a free fabric band with your purchase. Pros A slight bigger display compared to Watch 5 Latest Wear OS software Available in two sizes Cons Not a huge improvement compared to its predecessor $300 at Samsung

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform. Some other noteworthy features of this particular watch include impressive battery life, a useful secondary display, and more. Pros Impressive battery life A useful secondary display Reliable day-to-day performance Cons Only available in one size No Google Assistant at launch $350 at Amazon



Wear OS watches have improved a lot in recent years, and there are more than a few reliable options out there. Samsung is still leading the charge with its Galaxy Watch lineup, but it faces fierce competition from the likes of Mobvoi. In fact, Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5 ended up edging out the Galaxy Watch 5 in our TicWatch Pro 5 vs Galaxy Watch 5 comparison, which makes me wonder whether Samsung has done enough to make the Galaxy Watch 6 a better pick than TicWatch Pro 5. There's no doubt that these are two of the best smartwatches out there right now, but which one should you buy? Let's find out in this Galaxy Watch 6 vs TicWatch Pro 5 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The TicWatch Pro 5 hit the shelves on May 24, 2023, and it's readily available to purchase now for $350 in the U.S. market. Mobvoi is only offering a single configuration of the TicWatch Pro 5, so it's only available with a 50mm case in the Obsidian Black colorway. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and you also get a black-colored band as standard, which you can swap out for any 24mm bands highlighted in our best TicWatch Pro 5 bands collection.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is currently available to pre-order, and it will hit the shelves on August 11. You can get it with a 40mm or a 44mm case, and the price starts at $300 for the Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi variant of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6. The 44mm variant, on the other hand, starts at $330 and goes all the way up to $380 for the LTE model. You can also pick between Graphite or Silver colors for the Galaxy Watch 6, and you can also configure it with different bands. Samsung is offering a bunch of pre-order deals at the time of writing this, and you can save up to $250 on your Galaxy Watch 6 purchase with an eligible trade-in.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Brand Samsung Mobvoi Operating System Wear OS 4 Wear OS 3.5 Case Material Armor aluminum case with sport band Metal, 7000-series Aluminum and High-strength Nylon with Fiberglass Colors Graphite, gold (40mm) or graphite, silver (44mm) Obsidian Display 1.3-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 432x432 (40mm) or 1.5-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 480x480 (44mm) 1.43-inch 466x466 326ppi, Always On Display OLED + Ultra-low-power Display CPU Exynos W930 Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB 32GB Battery 300mAh (40mm) or 425mAh (44mm) 628 mAh, up to 80 hrs of use in full smartwatch mode Connectivity NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), LTE (optional) Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, NFC Durability IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H MIL-STD-810H, 5ATM Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart sensor, bioelectrical impedance, skin temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor HD PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Dimensions 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm (40mm) or 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm (44mm) 50.15x48x12.2 mm (1.97x1.88x0.48in) Weight 28.7g (40mm) or 33.3g (44mm) 44.35g (1.54 ounces) Mobile payments Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Yes (Google Wallet) Workout detection Yes Yes

Design and display

Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 and the TicWatch Pro 5 look very similar at first glance, but there are a few differences to note. The TicWatch Pro 5 has a bit of a rugged look overall, which, I'd say, looks more similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model. The TicWatch Pro 5, as you can see, sports knurled bezels around the display, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 has a flat watch face. The Galaxy Watch 6 also just has two buttons on the right side of the display, while the TicWatch Pro 5 sports a button and a crown. This particular crown can be used to navigate around the menu instead of touching the display, and it works very well. The Galaxy Watch 6 has no such feature, and you'll have to pick the Watch 6 Classic model for a rotating bezel.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features an aluminum case, and its display is protected using Sapphire crystal glass. The TicWatch Pro 5 also sports an aluminum case, but it uses Corning's Gorilla Glass instead of a sapphire glass panel. Both watches carry a MIL-STD-810H rating for durability, which means they're equally durable and can handle extreme temperatures, low pressure, etc. The Galaxy Watch 6 carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, while the TicWatch Pro 5 comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. Neither of these watches will not disappoint when it comes to durability, although the TicWatch Pro 5 looks a bit more rugged compared to the Galaxy Watch 6.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a bit more compact overall compared to the TicWatch. I say that because even the 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 is a few millimeters thinner and about 10 grams lighter than the TicWatch Pro 5. It may not seem like a significant difference, but those extra grams add up when you wear the watch every day.

As far as the displays are concerned, the 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 sports a 1.3-inch panel, whereas the 44mm model comes with a 1.43-inch display. They're both OLED panels that look sharp and support features like always-on. Notably, the TicWatch also comes with an Ultra-low-power display that acts as a secondary panel when the main OLED display powers off and is not in use. Mobvoi has improved the secondary display a lot over the years, and it's now capable of showing "Tiles" for things like notifications, heart rate, blood oxygen, and more. This panel also makes it incredibly easy to read the display when in direct sunlight.

Internals and software

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is powered by the company's in-house Exynos W930 5nm chipset, which is better than the Exynos W920 that was powering the Galaxy Watch 5. Meanwhile, the TicWatch Pro 5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 4nm chip which is among the latest and the best wearable chips out there. Both smartwatches in this comparison have 2GB of RAM, but the Galaxy Watch 6 tops out at 16GB storage, while the TicWatch Pro 5 comes with 32 GB.

We haven't had a chance to test the Galaxy Watch 6 just yet, but I don't expect to see a major difference in performance between that and the Galaxy Watch 5 when it comes to day-to-day usage. Both Exynos W930 and the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 are relatively new chips, so you can expect them to keep up for many years to come. I don't see either of them having a particular advantage over the other when it comes to performance, and they should be able to deliver a reliable day-to-day experience without any issues. The 4nm Snapdragon chip inside the TicWatch Pro 5 could be more power-efficient than the 5nm Exynos W930 chip, but a lot of other factors may contribute toward battery life.

One advantage that the Galaxy Watch 6 has over TicWatch Pro 5 is the software department. Samsung's latest smartwatch ships with Wear OS 4 out of the box, whereas the TicWatch Pro 5 ships with Wear OS 3.5. Mobvoi was late to the Wear OS 3 party, to begin with, and that leaves a big question mark over the TicWatch Pro 5. It remains to be seen when Mobvoi will update it to the Wear OS 4 platform, bringing new and improved features like text-to-speech for accessibility, better battery life, backups, and more. You can take advantage of all those and more with the software that ships with the Galaxy Watch 6 out of the box, making it a better pick on the software front.

Both smartwatches, however, are packed with lots of sensors to track various health metrics. They both can measure skin temperature, irregular heart rhythm, and more, in addition to basic metrics like sleep, step count, and more. The Galaxy Watch 6 can also measure blood pressure and body composition, although you need to be a Samsung phone user to measure blood pressure and take an ECG. They're both well-equipped to handle basic activity tracking and advanced health metrics. Although, Samsung Health is a far more robust platform than what Mobvoi offers with the TicWatch Pro 5. But you'll also get great app support with Wear OS through the Google Play Store, so there are no differences there.

Battery life

As for the batteries, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 packs a 300mAh battery, whereas the 44mm variant packs a 425mAh unit. The TicWatch Pro 5, on the other hand, brings a 628mAh battery. It's bigger than both the 300mAh and the 425mAh units inside the Galaxy Watch 6 models, which is why it's also expected to last longer between charges. We haven't had a chance to test the Galaxy Watch 6 just yet, but I expect its battery life to be on par with the Galaxy Watch 5 models. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with a 410mAh battery can last you for around three days on a single charge, so you can expect something similar for the Galaxy Watch 6 too. But Samsung quoted the new model to last up to 40 hours per charge without always-on display enabled and 30 hours with it. We'll have more clarity on this once we've had a chance to review the watch so stay tuned.

My colleague Chris was able to use his TicWatch Pro 5 unit consistently for about 5 days on a single charge, leading him to call it the "battery king" in his review. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Watch 6 can compete with that battery life, especially with all the health-tracking features enabled. Neither of these watches supports super fast charging, so you can expect them to easily take more than an hour to fully charge. The TicWatch Pro 5 uses a magnetic Pogo pin connector for charging, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 uses the same WPC-based wireless chargers as the Galaxy Watch 5 models.

Which one should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs TicWatch Pro 5 is a tough matchup as they're both capable smartwatches that offer almost all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a modern-day wearable. You can't go wrong with either of these watches, but the Galaxy Watch 6 seems like a better pick as you can get it in two different sizes and a couple of finishes. Not to mention, you can also get it with LTE connectivity, and it ships with better and more recent Wear OS 4 software out of the box. But seeing that Samsung is a co-collaborator with Google in developing the new Wear OS versions, it makes sense it would get the first crack at it. The watch is also a bit more compact overall and uses 20mm watch bands that are readily available on the market.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Editor's Choice The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably a better pick in this comparison as it's available in more than one size and does a few things better than the TicWatch Pro 5. You can also get up to $250 off with an eligible trade during the pre-order period. $300 at Samsung $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

That's not to say the TicWatch Pro 5 is a bad smartwatch, though. It is, in fact, a bit better than the Galaxy Watch 6 in some aspects. For instance, the TicWatch Pro 5 has a significantly bigger battery, and it also has a secondary display for added versatility. I just wish it was available in more than one size and that it shipped with the latest Wear OS software. It's still a fantastic alternative if you don't mind its bigger size and are also comfortable waiting for Mobvoi to ship the latest Wear OS software.