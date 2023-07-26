Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The Galaxy Watch 6 has a great chance of being one of the best smartwatches available in 2023. It looks nearly identical to the previous model but has some internal improvements with a new SoC, more RAM, and new software. But will this be enough for consumers? Pros Larger and higher resolutions displays Brand-new Exynos 930 SoC Wear OS 4 Cons Priced higher than the previous model Less color options (for now) Looks identical to the Watch 5 $300 at Samsung $300 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $199 $280 Save $81 The Galaxy Watch 5 is currently the best smartwatch on the market. It offers a sleek design and excellent features. But, it's been a year since its release, which means it's an older model, but also has a price tag that comes in far less than its initial retail price. Pros Great display Powerful Exynos 920 SoC Frequently discounted Cons Older model (2022) Less RAM Slightly worse display $230 at Samsung $199 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy



It's exciting, isn't it? Another year brings new smartwatches from Samsung, with the company debuting the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic this week. While these wearables have their obvious differences, you might be wondering how the new models compare to the previous ones. What did Samsung change (or not change) this time around? We're going to be taking a look at the Galaxy Watch 6 versus the Galaxy Watch 5 to see just how much difference a year makes. So let's go ahead and break down each smartwatch and see which one might be a better buy in 2023.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Watch 5: Price, specs, and availability

The Galaxy Watch 6 was first announced on July 26, 2023, and is now available for preorder starting at $300 for the 40mm and $330 for the 44mm model. The watch is offered in two colors, with the 40mm coming in graphite and gold and the 44mm variant coming in graphite and silver. While Samsung has made LTE variants available in the past, details for this current generation have not been made available at the time of writing.

The Galaxy Watch 5 was first announced on Aug. 10, 2022, and made its retail debut on Aug. 26. The watch is available in two sizes, coming in at 40mm and 44mm, and the firm also made two models available, with a Wi-Fi and LTE variant. As far as pricing, the Wi-Fi model starts at $280, while the LTE version starts at $330. In 2023, the watch is frequently discounted, with Samsung and other retailers offering the watch starting at $200.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Display 1.3-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 432x432 (40mm) or 1.5-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 480x480 (44mm) 1.19-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 396x396 (40mm) or 1.36-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass AMOLED 450x450px (44mm) CPU Exynos W930 Exynos W920 RAM 2GB 1.5GB Storage 16GB 16GB Battery 300mAh (40mm) or 425mAh (44mm) 284mAh (40mm) or 410 mAh (44mm) Connectivity NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), LTE (optional) NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi (2.4Gz & 5Ghz), LTE (optional) Durability IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H IP68, waterproof to 50m (5ATM), MIL-STD-810H Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart sensor, bioelectrical impedance, skin temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG), Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA), Continuous SpO, Skin Temperature Sensor Dimensions 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm (40mm) or 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm (44mm) 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm (40mm) or 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm (44mm) Weight 28.7g (40mm) or 33.3g (44mm) 29g (40mm) or 32.8g (44mm) Mobile payments Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Workout detection Yes Yes

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Watch 5: Design and display

Not much has changed when it comes to the design. But that isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the watch offers a compact, sleek, and minimal design that works in just about any environment. The Super AMOLED display is bright, and the case is still made from aluminum, which is lightweight and durable. When it comes to color options, the Galaxy Watch 6 is only available in two options, while the Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a few options like graphite, sapphire, and silver for the 44mm model, and graphite, pink gold, and silver for the 40mm model. However, Samsung is no longer producing the Watch 5 now that the Watch 6 is out, so it might be tough to find the color you're looking for.

However, there is one visual difference. While both have displays made out of Sapphire Crystal Glass, the Watch 6 provides larger displays with increased resolution. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 432x432 resolution, and the 44mm variant has a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 480x480 resolution. The Galaxy Watch 5 40mm model has a 1.19-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396x396 resolution, and the 44mm variant has a 1.36-inch AMOLED display with 450x450 resolution. Although that might not seem like a huge difference, every extra pixel matters when you're looking at a small screen on your wrist, especially when the dimensions of the watches aren't all that different.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Watch 5: Performance and battery life

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left) vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (right)

This is where things get a little more interesting because the Galaxy Watch 6 brings a new processor and battery configurations. It packs an Exynos W930 processor, which is a dual-core unit running a 1.4Ghz. The Watch 5 also packed a dual-core processor, the Exynos W920, but it ran at 1.18Ghz. In addition to a bump in CPU specifications, the Watch 6 also gets a slight bump in RAM, coming at 2GB versus the Watch 5's 1.5GB.

There isn't any real-world data yet on how the new processor and increased memory will perform. It's safe to say you're probably not going to see a huge leap from the Galaxy Watch 5, but the new chip can make a difference with efficiency, which could translate to better battery life.

However, we're seeing similar battery life claims with the Watch 6 as we got with the Watch 5. Both sizes come in at up to 40 hours on a single charge when the always-on display is off and up to 30 hours when it's on. This is despite both watches coming with larger batteries than the previous models, with the 40mm packing a 300mAh battery and the 44mm model coming with a 425mAh one.

This area will have to be explored a bit more once the Galaxy Watch 6 arrives in the wild and can be tested against the Galaxy Watch 5. Of course, having a more powerful processor can come in handy in the long run, as it can extend the product's life.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Watch 5: Software

Source: Samsung

As far as software goes, the Galaxy Watch 6 will make its debut with One UI 5 running on top of Wear OS 4. As of now, there isn't much information about what that will entail, but Samsung has given us a sneak peek, with a focus on health and wellness data. With that said, Samsung is the only manufacturer that has a wearable running Google's latest Wear OS software, which puts it at a distinct advantage against the competition.

However, Samsung has been very good lately about keeping its products up to date with the latest software. That means that while the Watch 5 is currently running Wear OS 3.5, it should get Wear OS 4 at some point. Of course, it's hard to say when this update will arrive, but for the most part, you're still going to get a superb experience regardless of the OS.

Both devices offer health and wellness tracking, support for fitness activities, and will even be able to monitor stress and sleep. You also get all the same sensors, so most of those features should be identical. When it comes to customization, the software will provide a number of different watch faces and will give users access to plenty of popular apps too. But we won't really know all the detailed changes until we're able to get our hands on the Galaxy Watch 6, at which point we'll be able to report back what we find.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Watch 5: Which is right for you?

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 5 are both going to be some of the best smartwatches on the market once the newer model is released. At this point in time, there isn't enough of a difference that separates the Watch 6 from the Watch 5. The design is nearly identical, and there are only slight improvements, like a slightly better display and processor. Overall, I think that the Galaxy Watch 5 offers better value at its current price point, which is $100 less than it was at launch.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is probably best for someone who's looking to upgrade from their current model. While it does offer some improvements over its predecessor, it really will come down to whether that difference is worth the extra $100. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to get a great experience. Just be sure to protect your investment by checking out some cases, and you'll also want to check out some chargers while you're at it.