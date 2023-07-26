Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest and greatest from Samsung. It features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 40 hours of battery life, Wear OS 4, and a host of sensors to accurately record sleep, exercise, and more. Pros Compact and lightweight Affordable Cons No rotating bezel Lacks 3D Hall sensor $300 at Samsung

Samsung's latest smartwatches are finally here, and much like last year's lineup, the Galaxy Watch 6 series includes two models. The base Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm variants, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Both models are available with or without cellular connectivity at a starting price of $300 for the Galaxy Watch 6 and $400 for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The latter has a better build and a few additional features, but is it worth the $100 premium? That's exactly what we'll help you find out. Read on to learn whether you should spend extra on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or if the regular Galaxy Watch 6 is better suited for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Pricing and availability

You can pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic through Samsung's website and your favorite U.S. carriers starting July 26 or buy it during its first sale on August 11. If you pick the base model, you'll have to shell out $300 for the 40mm variant or $330 for the larger 44mm model. The premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is slightly more expensive, starting at $400 for the 43mm model and $430 for the 47mm variant.

If you pre-order the smartwatches before August 11 through Samsung's website, the company will throw in a free fabric band and give you up to $250 off with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Watch 6 deals to grab the smartwatches from your favorite retailer or carrier and save some cash on your purchase.

Note that the prices mentioned above are for Bluetooth-only models, and you'll have to shell out more if you want the cellular variants. However, we currently don't have the complete pricing details for the cellular variants. Check back in some time for full pricing details for the cellular Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Design and build quality

Although Samsung's latest smartwatches might look the same as older models at first glance, Samsung has made some minor changes on the design front. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic feature 20% larger displays and 30% slimmer bezels than last year's models. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back the much-loved rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. However, it's 15% thinner and gives the watch a sleeker appearance like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, even though the latter lacks a rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (left) vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (right)

Build quality-wise, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is decidedly more premium. It has a polished stainless steel case and comes with a hybrid eco-leather band, whereas the regular Galaxy Watch 6 has an aluminum case and ships with a silicone strap. However, both watches feature a Sapphire Crystal class on the display to prevent scratches during everyday use. You also get IP68 dust and water resistance, along with a MIL-STD-810H rating, on both models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Specifications

While Samsung's latest smartwatches aren't all that different on the design front, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have some noteworthy improvements. The new Exynos W930 chip is the most noteworthy upgrade, and it should deliver a significant performance boost compared to the Exynos W920 chip on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The new models now also have 2GB of RAM, 20% larger displays with a peak brightness of 2000nits, and bigger batteries for improved performance, visibility, and endurance.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Brand Samsung Samsung Display 1.3-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 432x432 (40mm) or 1.5-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 480x480 (44mm) 1.3-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 432x432 (43mm) or 1.5-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 480x480 (47mm) CPU Exynos W930 Exynos W930 RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB 16GB Battery 300mAh (40mm) or 425mAh (44mm) 300mAh (43mm) or 425mAh (47mm) Connectivity NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), LTE (optional) NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), LTE (optional) Durability IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart sensor, bioelectrical impedance, skin temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Sensor, Bioelectrical Impedance, Skin Temperature Sensor Dimensions 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm (40mm) or 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm (44mm) 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm (43m) or 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm (47mm) Weight 28.7g (40mm) or 33.3g (44mm) 52g (43mm) or 59g (47mm) Mobile payments Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Samsung Pay, Google Wallet Workout detection Yes Yes

As far as the health and fitness tracking sensors are concerned, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic feature Samsung's BioActive optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, and a light sensor. The premium model also has a 3D Hall sensor, which is not available on the regular Galaxy Watch 6. You also get Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS support on both models for connectivity. In addition, the cellular variants also have LTE support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Features and battery life

On the software front, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro run One UI 5 Watch based on the new Wear OS 4. The software experience offers all the health and fitness tracking features on the Galaxy Watch 5 series, including step tracking, continuous heart rating monitoring, exercise modes, and more. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 6 series also brings support for irregular heart rhythm notifications, personalized heart rate zones, improved sleep tracking with in-depth sleep scores, sleep coaching, and auto-switching between connected Samsung devices.

Samsung has also introduced a new Thermo Check app that utilizes a new API to allow users to measure the temperature of water contact-free before going for a swim and updated camera controls. The Wear OS 4 build includes support for the new Google Calendar and Gmail apps for Wear OS as well, but we're not sure if it has all the new features that Google highlighted at I/O earlier this year. We'll put the smartwatches through their paces over the next few days and update this post with more details about the new software features.

Despite featuring bigger displays, Samsung claims the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offer better battery life than previous models. The company says both models can last up to 40 hours on a single charge without Always On Display enabled and up to 30 hours with the feature turned on. But you'll have to wait for our full review to know how that translates in real-world use.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which one is right for you?

Now that you know pretty much everything about Samsung's latest smartwatches, it should be easy to pick one over the other based on your requirements. However, if you're still confused, I believe the Galaxy Watch 6 is the better buy for most people. It offers all the features you get with the premium model, except the rotating bezel and 3D Hall sensor, so you won't miss out on much in terms of features. It's not as well-built as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but it's not cheaply made either. The difference in build materials is to be expected since it's $100 cheaper.

If you really like the rotating bezel or want a premium smartwatch with a durable stainless steel case and a comfy eco-leather band, you should go with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic instead. But these features alone aren't worth the $100 premium, in my opinion.