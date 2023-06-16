Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches for Android smartphones, so when it comes to new wearables from the company, there's a lot of excitement involved, especially when the devices are expected to launch alongside the company's latest foldables. While we are still a month away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place in July in Seoul, South Korea, we've been seeing leaks here and there for upcoming devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5. And now, through leaked press renders, we're getting a first look at the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches.

WinFuture has had a relatively good track record, getting its hands on early press renders for some of the most popular smartphones and wearables released, and with the Galaxy Watch 6, that doesn't appear to be an exception. The website shared numerous renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, clearly showing viewers what to expect when the wearables make their debuts next month.

Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 looks identical to the currently available Galaxy Watch 5, featuring a simple design that looks both clean and functional. According to WinFuture, the watch will come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and will also be available in Wi-Fi and LTE models. Furthermore, it looks like Samsung is going to make use of a sapphire lens once again to protect the display, which will make it highly resistant to scratches.

For those that are familiar with the Galaxy Watch line, most of these specifications don't really stand out, since they are pretty much the same as what we saw with the previous models. While WinFuture didn't have any details about specifications, we have heard from earlier reports that the new Galaxy Watch 6 series would be getting an upgrade in terms of its processor with a new Exynos W930 SoC. In addition to getting more power under the hood, the watches will most likely also come with a larger and higher solution display that measures in at 1.47 inches.

In addition to a new processor and screen, there is the possibility that the new watches will also come with larger batteries. With a larger battery paired with a more powerful and efficient processor, there's always the chance that we will see better battery life in the upcoming Galaxy Watch models. Although the Galaxy Watch 6 might not be a complete overhaul, there are enough notable changes here that should interest current Galaxy Watch 5 owners to consider an upgrade.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung's rotating bezel was an instant classic when it was first released, and although it has strayed from including it in its most recent offerings, it looks like the physical rotating bezel is coming back in 2023. We've heard rumors that this would be happening, but now, thanks to these leaked renders, we can see that Samsung will indeed introduce a new Galaxy Watch with a physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The news outlet doesn't provide all that much in terms of what to expect with this watch, sharing that there will be two colors, at the very least, with a white and black model. Of course, this is Samsung we're talking about, so there could always be more colors introduced at any time, as the company has been known to offer exclusive models on its own website and special region-exclusive colors as well.

As far as sizes go, there should be two sizes, with 43mm and 47mm models, and both versions will arrive with leather straps to set them apart from the standard model. For the most part, this leak is an exciting one, giving us one of the best looks at the devices ahead of their release. As July creeps closer, there's a lot to look forward to, especially with the company set to launch its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.