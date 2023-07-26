Key Takeaways Samsung unveiled its new line of wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which offer sleek designs and improved screens.

Both watches run on One UI 5 Watch and have access to popular apps like WhatsApp and Gmail, as well as health and fitness tracking features.

Customizing the look of the watch is easy with Samsung's one-click bands, and pricing starts at $299.99 for the Galaxy Watch 6 and $399.99 for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung came big this year during its Galaxy Unpacked event, delivering new foldable phones with its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, along with new tablets with its Galaxy Tab S9 line. But the device launches didn't stop there, as it also unveiled its new line of wearables, with the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Over the past few years, Samsung has produced some of the best smartwatches available, so as you might expect, there's quite a bit of excitement surrounding its latest wearables.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

When it comes to the specifications of the devices, as you can see from the specification table below, you're pretty much getting the same internals regardless of which watch you choose. With that said, there are some notable differences between the two watches, like the design and sizes.

Specifications Galaxy Watch 6 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Color / Sizes 40mm - Graphite, Gold 44mm - Graphite, Sliver 43mm - Black, Silver 47mm - Black, Silver Dimensions / Weight 40mm - 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm, 28.7g 44mm - 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm, 33.3g 43mm - 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm, 52.0g 47mm - 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, 59.0g - Display 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED 43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Memory and Storage 2GB memory with 16GB storage 2GB memory with 16GB storage Battery 40mm - 300mAh 44mm - 425mAh 43mm - 300mAh 47mm - 425mAh OS / UI Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensor Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo

The Galaxy Watch 6 offers a more sleek and slim design, and it also comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. While the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers a more robust look with a physical rotating bezel and comes in at 43mm and 47mm. The displays are a step up from the previous models, with 20% larger screens and also improved peak brightness coming in at 2,000 nits.

Galaxy Watch 6

When it comes to the software, both watches are running One UI 5 Watch on top of Google's new Wear OS 4. Users will gain access to an assortment of popular apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Peloton, Audible, and more. The watch also has a variety of native features like health, fitness, and wellness tracking. Users will even be able to check the temperature of the water before taking a swim using the Galaxy Watch 6.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Customizing the look of the watch is simple thanks to Samsung's one-click bands, which make it is to mix, match, and change out the watch bands in an instant. When it comes to pricing, the Galaxy Watch 6 will come in at $299.99 for the 40mm and $329.99 for the 44mm. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399.99 for the 43mm and $429.99 for the 47mm.