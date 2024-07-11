Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 The best for most people The Galaxy Watch 7 is good enough foir most people. It has the same internal components as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, aside from the battery. It's the one to buy if you need a simple smartwatch. Pros More affordable Same performance Cons Weaker battery life Not as waterproof $300 at Samsung

Samsung has launched a few new wearables for 2024 with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra taking center stage. In a world full of options for strapping a small PC to your wrist, there are some notable improvements to the latest generation Samsung Galaxy Watch, but how does this mainline wearable compare to its considerably more advanced sibling? That's what we'll be taking a look at in this guide. We'll go over specs, pricing, who these watches are designed for, and which one would be a better fit for you.

Price, specs, and availability

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra for $299 and $649, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Battery Life 300mAh, 425mAh Operating System Wear OS 5 powered by Samsung Case size 40mm, 44mm Colors Green, Silver, Cream CPU Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Price $299 Expand

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Battery Life 590mAh Operating System Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5) Case size 47mm Colors Titanium Sliver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White CPU Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Price $649 Expand

Design

Two gorgeous wearables

If you weren't familiar with Samsung's range of wearables, you'd be forgiven for believing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra were from different brands. They're both gorgeous products and ones worth considering on looks alone. There are some notable differences between the two smartwatches with the Galaxy Watch 7 rocking a slimmer design with a cleaner finish. It looks simpler whereas the Galaxy Watch Ultra goes all out.

Not only does the Galaxy Watch Ultra have larger dimensions, but the wearable also has three titanium-based color options. This makes the watch stand out as a premium accessory instead of a simple smartwatch. Although many of the internal specifications are identical between these two Samsung devices, the Galaxy Watch Ultra looks the part. Samsung wearables are known for their ruggedness, solid build quality, and subtle design elements.

The Galaxy Watch 7 can handle some degree of water activity with 5ATM and IP68 ratings but the Galaxy Ultra takes this further with 10ATM41 and even ocean swimming. You won't fear ruining the wearable through showering or a quick swim with either device, but should you be into heavier water sports and need to track your progress, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has your back.

Performance

It's the same watch underneath

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch devices have similar internal specifications. The same Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5) powers everything, utilizing a 5-core Exynos W1000 built on a 3nm process. 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are available to both smartwatches, allowing for plenty of apps, watch faces and other data to be stored and loaded. Samsung wearables aren't typically considered sluggish and these specifications will ensure both models will perform well.

Battery life

Lasting longer between charges

Being the larger device, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a longer-lasting battery life. This is thanks to the slightly bumped 590mAh battery pack, compared to just 300mAh and 425mAh for the Galaxy Watch 7. This will allow the more expensive Samsung smartwatch to outlast the Galaxy Watch 7 by a few hours, depending on usage. Either device can last a day or two before you'll need to connect yourself to a power source.

Which Galaxy Watch is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are two fantastic wearables designed for different market segments. Should you desire the best waterproofing, the largest screen, and premium materials, the Galaxy Ultra is the smartwatch for you. If you want to save money and simply need something to strap to your wrist, the Galaxy Watch 7 can do almost everything its vastly more expensive sibling can.

There's no denying Samsung made an excellent smartwatch in the form of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, taking on the Apple Watch Ultra. It's expensive, has high-end materials, larger battery, and a pristine finish. Underneath, it's the same platform as the Galaxy Watch 7, so this is only worth buying if you have the available cash to spare and can make use of the more advanced features.