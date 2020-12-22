Samsung is gearing up to re-launch last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Rose Gold

As we barrel toward Samsung’s rumored Unpacked event on January 14, it seems like we average a new leak every few days. There have been persistent reports about Samsung unveiling the Galaxy S21 series and more powerful Galaxy Buds Pro. The company will also apparently release a new color variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

According to Evan Blass, the wearable will reportedly be released in an elegant rose gold color over a year after it debuted. There’s no arguing the Galaxy Watch Active 2 looks pretty in rose gold, we’re just not sure why it’s not getting a more robust update outside of a new finish. Perhaps Samsung doesn’t want a new wearable to outshine its recently-released Galaxy Watch 3.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was initially announced in August 2019, and launched with robust fitness features, a touch-sensitive capacitive ring around the screen, and an affordable price. It’s one of the prettiest smartwatches on the market, and rather than releasing a full-on sequel, Samsung is apparently content to introduce a new color. That doesn’t mean there won’t ever be a Galaxy Watch Active 3, but it doesn’t appear to be in the cards anytime soon.

Notably, the leaked image displays the date January 14, which lines up with when we’re expecting Samsung to hold its Unpacked event. That means we’re just a few weeks away from seeing what Samsung has to offer, which will reportedly include new smartphones, wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in rose gold.

Over the past few months, Samsung’s fitness-centric wearable has received several helpful updates, including voice guidance when exercising and ECG monitoring in the U.S. With lockdown restrictions prompting some people to put a greater priority on their fitness, a new color could be an excellent way to attract people to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, even if it is on the older side.