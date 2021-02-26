Samsung is bringing Galaxy Watch 3 features to the original Galaxy Watch and Watch Active

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch that comes with nifty features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring. While the Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatch options for Android users, the predecessors also still have plenty of life left in them. Samsung is now making the predecessors stay useful for longer as the latest update brings along features from the new watch to the older models.

The original Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active are receiving new updates from Samsung (via TizenHelp). This update comes in at about 292MB and brings along nifty additions. For one, there is a smarter notification system that lets you see images in the incoming messages. The feature was introduced on the Watch Active 2 and is present on the Watch 3 too. And now, even the original watches now support images in notifications and messages.

Other additions with the update include AR Emoji and Bitmoji to be used in conversations, voice guidance for workouts when recording automatic section of running and biking exercises, scrolling capture for taking longer screenshots on the watch, and the ability to listen to voice guidance over Bluetooth headsets. For topping it up, Samsung is also promising performance and stability fixes sprinkled along with these features.

The update for the Galaxy Watch comes with firmware version R810XXU1FUB6, and that for the Galaxy Watch Active comes with firmware version R500XXUF1UB5. Both the updates are rolling out to users in the US and South Korea. You can expect the update to reach other regions soon.

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch was launched in August 2018, and the Active version came along in March 2019. With Samsung staying committed to updates to these connected devices, it is reassuring to customers that the hardware they purchase can chug along as best as it can through the years. Most users change watches more infrequently than they change smartphones, so seeing new updates applying a fresh coat of paint is refreshing.