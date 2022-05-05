Samsung Galaxy Watch codename hints at upcoming ‘Pro’ model

According to a new report, Samsung could add a new ‘Pro’ variant in its upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup. Last year, Samsung launched two variants in the Galaxy Watch 4 series. This year, the company could add a new model to the mix, giving consumers a more premium option.

Sources familiar with Samsung’s plans have revealed the codenames of its upcoming Wear OS smartwatches (via GalaxyClub). In total, there are three codenames: “Heart-S,” “Heart-L,” and “Heart-Pro.” Naturally, it’s hard to decipher information just by looking at codenames, but a source has paired these codenames with model numbers. Heart-S corresponds with model number SM-R90x, while Heart-M is linked to model number SM-R91x. The former corresponds to the smallest size of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5, with the latter corresponding to the larger model.

But perhaps the most interesting tidbit from this new report is the codename Heart-Pro, which is associated with the model number SM-R92x. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model. But this new report does lend more credence that the Pro variant could make its debut in the near future. At this point, we’re not sure whether the upcoming smartwatch will be labeled as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or not, but it will reportedly come in one size only.

So far, there has been very little news about Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy Watches. But what we do know is that the new watches could arrive with larger internal batteries. The smaller of the two will reportedly come with a 276mAh battery, while the larger model will pack a 398mAh battery. Both of these variants will be slightly larger than the ones in the current Galaxy Watch 4 lineup.

Despite knowing very little at this point, news of an upcoming Pro model is exciting. In the past, Samsung has offered two different models in its Galaxy Watch series. It will be interesting to see just how different the Pro model will be and how justified the additional model will be when added to the Galaxy Watch lineup.

Source: GalaxyClub