Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy Watch 6 with similar features and quality.

Equipped with advanced fitness tracking and health monitoring capabilities, the Galaxy Watch FE is personalized and actionable.

Despite some differences, the Galaxy Watch FE offers IP68 resistance, NFC payments, and more at half the price of the Galaxy Watch 6.

In the world of smartwatches, Samsung is a significant player that has always been a major part of the Android market in particular. The company's Galaxy Watches were arguably the gold standard for a long time in the Android world, though that may be shifting slightly thanks to the Google Pixel Watch. Samsung is still intent on being the best though, and the company has now unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, an entry-level smartwatch with a price tag to match.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a great alternative to the Galaxy Watch 6

It's cheaper, too

Source: Samsung

This particular smartwatch is available in a 40mm size and comes in three colors: Black, Pink Gold, and Silver. It doesn't cut corners on build quality and design either, as it features Sapphire Crystal glass on the front for durability and new watch bands with blue and orange stitching. The smartwatch even offers various new watch faces and a one-click band change system for easy personalization, making it easy to integrate into whatever your fashion choices are for the day.

The Galaxy Watch FE is equipped with Samsung's advanced BioActive Sensor, delivering comprehensive fitness and wellness functions with personalized and actionable health tips. It includes advanced sleep monitoring features, heart health monitoring with HR Alert and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), and ECG capabilities. It supports tracking of over 100 different workouts and those users can get insights in order to maximize efficiency and prevent injuries. Additionally, the smartwatch offers Personalized Heart Rate Zone and Body Composition tracking to help users with motivation and to help them achieve their goals.

There are a few key differences between the Galaxy Watch FE and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. For starters, Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and offers colors like Graphite and Gold for the 40mm model, and Graphite and Silver for the 44mm model. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the other variant, includes a 43mm and 47mm size with a stainless steel build and a physical rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch 6 also has a temperature sensor which the FE doesn't, and it also has the newer Exynos W930 SoC with slightly more RAM. Finally, the Galaxy Watch FE has a smaller battery at 247 mAh, whereas the base Galaxy Watch 6 has a 300 mAh battery.

It's not all drawbacks for the Galaxy Watch FE either, as it still has IP68 dust and water resistance, NFC payments, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a lot more. It may not have every bell and whistle that the Galaxy Watch 6 has, but it's pretty close.

With all of that said, the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300. You're paying significantly less for the Galaxy Watch FE (at least the Bluetooth variant) for a lot of the same features, though with a very different look. If you want to pick up one of these, you've still got a couple of weeks to wait. The Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch FE will be available in the U.S. starting June 24, 2024, at $200, while the LTE model (to follow later this year) will cost $250.