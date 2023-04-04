One of the best smartwatches is now getting even better, as Samsung and Peloton are announcing a new app for Galaxy Watches with Wear OS 3. The new app will bring better integration with Peloton devices like the Bike, Tread, and Guide, giving users the ability to see heart rate data on the company's devices during a work-out. The app will also "empowers users with more control and visibility over their home workouts." The app is now available for all Galaxy Watches running Wear OS 3 like the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4.

If you're a bit confused or this all sounds a bit like déjà vu, yes, Peloton already announced an app for Wear OS smartwatches late last year. While there's already an official app from the company, it was a little limited, only allowing users to see things like heart rate and exercise data, but all on the wrist. Furthermore, users weren't able to start an exercise from their wrist and instead had to rely on using their smartphone. But perhaps the most glaring thing missing from the app was that it didn't integrate at all with any Peloton products.

This is quite a big deal and what made things worse is the Apple Watch owners using the Peloton app had this kind of convenient integration with Peloton products. For the most part, the experience for Wear OS owners was relatively lackluster, so it's good that Peloton and Samsung have come back around to address some of these issues with its latest app. As mentioned before, now users will be able to select their workouts on Peloton, have device communicate with compatible Galaxy Watches, and show relevant data on the Peleton device or the Galaxy Watch.

The new Peloton Watch app is now available for download for compatible Wear OS 3 devices like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4. You can download the app through the Google Play Store to try it out.