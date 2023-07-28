When buying a new smartwatch, it's natural to wonder if it'll work with the phone you own. So if the thought about if the Samsung Galaxy Watch series works with any Android phone is on your mind, we have some good news. You don't need a Samsung phone to use modern versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It works with most modern Android phones without issue. You just need to make sure that your Android device meets the operating system requirements for whichever watch you're using.

Galaxy Watches work with (some) Android phones

Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch series should work with any Android phone you can think of. Each Galaxy Watch has different operating system requirements, though, so you'll have to ensure your phone is running the listed version of Android for it to work properly. You'll also have to ensure that you install the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app if you're using a non-Samsung Android phone since that's how you pair the two together. Note that the Gear, Gear 2, Gear S, and Gear Fit are the only Samsung Galaxy Watch series that don't work with non-Samsung Android devices.

Anyway, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic require that your device run Android 10 or higher and have at least 1.5GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro require your phone to be running Android 8.0 or higher. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 classic, meanwhile, need at least Android 6.0. Finally, the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 need Android 6.0 or higher. If you're using an older Galaxy Watch, the Gear Live, Gear S2, Gear Fit 2, Gear Fit 2 Pro, Gear S3, and Gear Sport need Android 4.4 or higher.

We hope that we answered your question.