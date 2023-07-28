You might be wondering if the Samsung Galaxy Watch works with iPhones. Well, unlike the experience you get with some of the best smartwatches, we have some tough news for you. All the most recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models, including the new Galaxy Watch 6 series, are incompatible with Apple devices.

Why the Samsung's Galaxy Watch series does not work with iPhones

If you're not familiar, Samsung's most recent Galaxy Watches are powered by Google's Wear OS, with a custom UI on top of it dubbed One UI. Similar to how there's WatchOS on Apple Watch, this is an OS designed for use with Android phones, so you can properly get your calls and notifications from your phone on your watch. You can even install the apps from your phone. Officially, Samsung notes that you need to be running Android 10 or higher on your phone for the recent Galaxy Watches to work and pair properly with Wear OS.

Older Samsung Galaxy Watches that pre-date Wear OS, including the Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch Active, and the original Galaxy Watch, are the only Samsung watches that work with iPhones. This is because those watches are powered by Samsung Tizen OS and use the companion Samsung Galaxy Watch (Gear S) app that can be used to sync these watches with an iPhone, with limited functionality like not being able to respond to iMessages and only viewing them on the watch.

So, overall, you'll have to consider getting an Apple Watch instead if you have an iPhone. You can also use another fitness wearable that can pair with your iPhone, like a Fitbit. Basically, as long as you have a watch that doesn't have Wear OS, it'll likely work with your iPhone.

If you still want to buy a Galaxy Watch, though, you can check it out with the link below. We also suggest looking into a Galaxy Watch case and a Galaxy Watch charger, too, so you can protect your new watch and charge it on the go. And remember, you can check out our Galaxy Watch 6 series hands-on for more about what we love about this new wearable.