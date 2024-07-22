When Apple launched its Watch Ultra two years ago, many of us in the tech reviewing space thought it would be a niche product that catered only to endurance athletes or divers. But in the past two years, I've seen the Apple Watch Ultra quite regularly on the wrists of people who are clearly not extreme athletes. So, it turns out, people just want an Apple Watch with a bigger screen that doesn't need to be charged every 24 hours.

Samsung has since followed with its own Watch Ultra, and it is both the South Korean tech giant and Android's answer to Apple's maximal wearable. I've been wearing it for the past six days, and I'm happy to report the Galaxy Watch Ultra does everything it promises, and it's clearly the most capable and powerful smartwatch for Android users.

But the competition for the wrist space of an Android user is far tougher than it is for an iPhone user, and I think the $650 price will keep the Galaxy Watch Ultra's appeal niche.

About this review: Samsung provided a Galaxy Watch Ultra for review. The company had no input in this article.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra The most powerful smartwatch for Android users. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged smartwatch with a large vibrant screen, powered by the Exynos W1000 processor. It's packed with sensors to track exercises, heart rate, and even sleep apnea. Battery Life 590mAh Operating System Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5) Case size 47mm Colors Titanium Sliver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White CPU Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Price $649

Gorgeous display

Zippy performance Cons Battery life noticeably shorter than marketing claims

You need to pair the watch with three apps to use it fully. Three!

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available for pre-order now, and goes on sale on July 24th at every major retailer that sells electronics, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's own stores. The watch casing only comes in one 47mm size, but there are three colorways (Titanium Gray, Titanium White, Titanium Silver) and band options to allow for some variety. The watch features LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, and is priced at $650. As usual, Samsung has trade-in offers and installment plans to make the purchase easier for those who may not be able to part with $650 in one go.

Hardware overview

When product renders of the Galaxy Watch Ultra first leaked, many of us in the tech community thought the watch looked a bit too much like the Apple Watch Ultra. But in person, Samsung's version differs enough to look like its own thing, especially the white colored version (officially "Titanium White"). The watch casing still has a mostly circular look as opposed to Apple's rectangular vibe, and the raised bezel also provides a different aesthetic than Apple's completely flat face. The raised bezel, while it does not physically rotate like older Samsung wearables, has a touch sensitive panel that can detect finger swipes. It requires a bit of force to trigger, but rubbing your finger along the bezel will simulate the effect of twisting the bezel.

My model here is the Titanium Gray with an orange marine band. The fit is comfortable, and the band does not feel sticky to my skin the way some cheaper vinyl bands do. The band can be swapped out with the press of a button, which triggers the release mechanism. The Watch Ultra supports 22mm lug width, so buying third party bands will be easy.

In person, the Galaxy Watch Ultra differs enough from the Apple Watch Ultra to look like its own thing.

Measuring almost exactly half an inch thick, the Galaxy Watch Ultra does protrude from my wrist quite a bit, but its rounded edges make the fit feel more normal compared to the Apple Watch Ultra's sharp edges. There are three buttons on the right side: two clicky buttons sandwiching a circular crown that's both rotatable and clickable. On the left side are speaker grills, which get really loud. I also like the casing's matte finish.

The Watch Ultra's 1.5-inch screen reaches a maximum of 3,000 nits (same as Apple's Ultra) and it's definitely bright enough to see even under direct Southern California sunlight. The 480 x 480 resolution is sharp enough that reading fine text on a white background is not an issue. The OLED panel produces pure deep blacks, of course; with the right watch face, the screen can be as vibrant or discreet as you like.