The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has been one of Samsung’s most popular watches to date. With its traditional design and powerful features, it’s not hard to see why. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 7 has a lot of new features, including a new chip made with a 3nm process and an upgraded sensor package. So is it worth upgrading? The Watch 6 Classic looks more like a traditional watch, and the Watch 7 looks like a smartwatch. One is faster, while the other has a sick rotating bezel input with a classic look. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and don’t know which one to get, read on, and we’ll go through the perks of each one to help you decide.

Price, specs, and availability

Despite the fact that only a year separates the release of these two watches, the prices aren’t too different. If you look around on Amazon, you can find the 43mm Watch 6 Classic for around $230. If you buy it directly from Samsung, however, you’ll be paying around $330. If you’re thinking about picking up the Galaxy Watch 7, it’s only available for pre-order at the moment and will cost you $300 for the 40mm model and $330 for the 44mm model.

Regarding specifications, the most obvious ones are the larger size and weight of the 6 Classic. The largest 7 is only 1mm more than the smaller 6 Classic, and weighs only half as much. The bulkier weight is likely due in large part to the 6 Classic having a stainless steel frame in contrast to the aluminum frame on the 7. They both have 300/425mAh batteries and sport 2GB of RAM. In contrast, though, the 7 has 32GB of storage whereas the 6 Classic has just 16GB. Both watches also have the same sensors, it’s just that the 7 has more of them.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Colors Green, Silver, Cream Black and silver Display 1.3-inch (33.3 mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, 1.5-inch (37.3 mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display 1.3-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 432x432 (43mm) or 1.5-inch Sapphire Crystal Glass Super AMOLED 480x480 (47mm) CPU Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Exynos W930 RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB 16GB Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5)/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), LTE (optional) Dimensions 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm (43mm) or 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm (47mm) Weight 28.8g (40mm), 33.8g (44mm) 52g (43mm) or 59g (47mm)

Design and display

The biggest design difference between the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the Watch 7 is the rotating bezel input on the 6 Classic. While the physical bezel is not present on the Watch 7, you can still use the gesture with the virtual bezel on the 7. The 6 Classic is also twice as heavy as the 7 thanks in part to its stainless steel construction, so if having a light-weight wearable is important to you, the Watch 7 is the one to get.

As for the display itself, just by looking at them, you wouldn’t be able to tell the two apart. Both watches sport a 480×480 display with a Super AMOLED screen, and both screens are the same size at 1.3 inches.

Internals and software

When it comes to the hardware inside the Watch 6 Classic and the Watch 7, the 7 is the clear winner with its 5-core Exynos W1000 processor with a clock speed of up to 1.6GHz. Compare that to the dual-core Exynos W950 that maxes out at 1.4GHz. The Watch 7 chip is also built using a 3nm process compared to the 5nm process on the 6 Classic, which roughly translates into an almost 30% lower power draw due to efficiency.

Both devices have Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, but the Watch 7 has a better version of it. The new sensor array has a more diverse spectrum of LEDs, more accurate photoreceptors, and a more optimized LED arrangement. Samsung claims it is 30% more accurate when measuring heart rate during a workout. The new light spectrum also unlocks new avenues for analysis, in particular the advanced glycation end-products measurement, which claims to give an estimation of your metabolic age.

On the software side of things, not too much is different between the 6 Classic and the 7. Both use Samsung’s skin of Wear OS, so the UI is going to be virtually identical, although the 7 will be loaded with Wear OS 5, which should be more power efficient. And thanks to the new sensor array, the software on the Watch 7 will have a few new tricks, in particular the FDA-approved sleep apnea detection, which is only available on the 7 and Ultra, but given that this is a software feature, it might show up on any of the previous Galaxy Watch models at some point in the future.

Battery life

Even though the Watch 6 Classic and the Watch 7 have identical batteries (300mAh for the small one, 425mAh for the big one) you should have longer battery life on the 7. We don’t know that for sure yet because we haven’t gotten to play with one, but given the 3nm chip process, we have every reason to expect the Watch 7 will have longer battery life than the 6 Classic.

The Watch 6 Classic can reliably get through two days on one charge, slightly more for the larger version. If Samsung’s power efficiency promises are to be believed, the Watch 7, in particular the larger model, should be able to get three days.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is unquestionably the better device, so there’s very little reason not to buy it if you’re shopping for a new smartwatch. If you’re buying a watch for health metrics, get the Watch 7, no doubt. Between having new hardware, better software, and being reasonably priced, the Watch 7 is an easy choice.

If the lack of a physical bezel input is a deal-breaker for you, then you should pick up the Watch 6 Classic on Amazon for $230 or wait until next summer when the Watch 8 Classic should show up. If you like a bit more weight on your wrist, that’s another reason to opt for the 6 Classic. The 77g heft of the small 6 Classic is noticeably heavier than the 34g of the large 7.

Then again, you might not be in the smartwatch game for the health metrics or the fast hardware. If you’re just interested in using the software, there doesn’t appear to be much more that the Watch 7 can do that the Watch 6 Classic can’t. If that sounds like you, then save your money and just look for the best deal. Wear OS might have some new tools under the hood for developers, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll see a dramatic difference in UI.