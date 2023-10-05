The Google Pixel 8 is one of the newest of the best smartphones out there, so you might be wondering what its compatibility is with some of the best smartwatches. That's why it is quite natural to have on your mind if Samsung Galaxy watches work with Google Pixel. Well, we're happy to say you don't need a Samsung phone to use a Samsung Galaxy Watch. You can indeed use any modern model with a Google Pixel just fine.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch works with Google Pixel

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Even though Google has its own Pixel Watch lineup, and there are lots of accessories for the Pixel Watch 2, like cases, the Samsung Galaxy Watch can be one of those accessories you buy for your new phone. The newest Samsung Galaxy Watch can connect to Google Pixels or any Android phone as long as the phone is running Android 8 or higher and has more than 1.5GB of RAM. Granted, the Pixel 8 is running Android 14, and most older Pixel Phones are running up to Android 8 anyway, so that shouldn't be a problem. Only older Samsung watches like the Gear, Gear 2, Gear 3, and Gear Fit won't work properly with your Pixel.

You can connect your Google Pixel to your Samsung Galaxy Watch via the Galaxy Wearable app, which you can download from the Google Play Store. Once the app is downloaded to your device, you can sync up your Galaxy Watch to your Pixel via Bluetooth. Just keep in mind that some features of your Galaxy Watch might not be available on Google Pixel. For example, Samsung mentions in support documentation that features like Samsung Pay are only available on Samsung Phones. Other Galaxy Watch and Pixel users also report that pairing the watch with a non-Samsung phone means missing out on some of the advanced health features, like ECG and blood pressure monitoring, since these depend on the Samsung Health Monitor app that doesn't fully work on Pixel phones.

So, to recap, the Galaxy Watch will work best with a Samsung phone, but it'll work just fine with the Pixel. If you don't already own a Samsung Galaxy Watch and were just curious if it'd work on your Pixel, you can buy one at the link below.

We do suggest considering a Pixel Watch 2, though, especially if you want a non-restrictive experience. Google's Pixel Watch 2 has almost all the same features as a Galaxy Watch, from sleep tracking, workouts, multiple heart rate sensors, and more.