It has been some months since the Samsung XCover 6 Pro first made its debut. The handset was first announced back in June, launching in Germany. Then some months later, it would arrive at Verizon Wireless in the United States. Now, the handset has finally found its way to AT&T, but for the time being, sales of the handset will be limited to just business customers.

So, if this is your first time hearing about this phone, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB RAM, and has 128GB of internal storage. It also has a large 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display can also register touch inputs when wet or the user is wearing gloves.

The handset has a dual camera setup on the rear, with a 50mp main camera and 8MP ultrawide. Furthermore, the device has a 13MP sensor for selfies. What makes the smartphone different from others is its removable battery. While this used to be quite common, now, we rarely see a smartphone with a removable battery. So if you are out and about and your phone dies, you can just pop in another fresh 4,050mAh battery and keep going.

Of course, the phone does have quick charging capabilities, being able to charge up at 15W. Despite there being a removable battery, the phone still offers excellent protection against the elements with its IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings. The final party trick this phone offers is a dedicated physical button that can be programmed to perform a wide variety of actions like launching an app or just turning on the flashlight.

AT&T states that it will be the first carrier in the United States to offer One Touch service with the phone. This service can be thought of as an enhanced push-to-talk network that allows lightning-quick communication at the press of a button. While convenient and powerful, the service won't come cheap, with business pricing set at $549.99 per year, and $169 with a two-year contract.

The Samsung XCover 6 Pro can be had for $599.99 or monthly payments can be made to the carrier. If interested, you can always check out the smartphone and the plans using the source link below.

Source: AT&T