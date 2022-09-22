Samsung shares U.S. pricing and availability details for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

After unveiling the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro earlier this year, Samsung has finally shared its plans to bring the ruggedized devices to the U.S. The company has announced that the new Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will go on sale in the region starting today. It will be available through Samsung’s website, Amazon Business, and tier one/two IT channel partners for a starting price of $649. On the other hand, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will be available for purchase starting October 20 through the same channels.

If you missed our previous coverage of the two devices, here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is a ruggedized smartphone featuring mid-range hardware. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with increased sensitivity, making it easy to use when wet or using gloves. On the inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,050mAh removable battery with 15W wired charging support.

For photography, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. In addition, the device sports a 13MP selfie shooter on the front.

While the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro doesn’t seem all that impressive based on these specifications, its rugged exterior helps it stand apart from other Android smartphones currently on the market. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, and it even features Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for the display.

Furthermore, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro comes with two programmable buttons that you can use to trigger any function quickly. It also offers support for a couple of enterprise-specific features that let you use it as an enterprise-grade barcode scanner through Knox Capture or as a walkie-talkie through its push-to-talk capabilities.

Samsung also offers some unique accessories for the device that cater to specific enterprise needs, like a Smart Case, POGO/multi-device battery pack chargers, charging cradles, belt clips, and PTT headsets. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will go on sale in the U.S. starting October 20. Samsung hasn’t shared pricing details for the device yet, but it will likely cost around $600 as it’s already available at a similar price in several markets globally.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Like the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a ruggedized tablet featuring mid-range hardware. It features a 10.1-inch TFT display with a 1920x1200p resolution, S Pen support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the inside, it packs a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage, along with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is backed by a 7,600mAh removable battery that offers up to 16 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. In the camera department, the tablet features a 13MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung also offers many of the same durability features on the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, including an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. Other noteworthy features include programmable buttons, Samsung DeX support, NFC, and a ruggedized S Pen with an IP68 rating.

Unlike the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, you don’t have to wait to get your hands on the Galaxy Tab Active 6 Pro. The tablet is already available for purchase through various outlets at a starting price of $649.

What do you think of the new Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro? Will you be getting either of the devices? Let us know in the comments section below.