Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro official renders and specifications leak

Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has once again shown itself to the world, this time, giving us a more thorough look and more details about its rumored specifications thanks to a report from both @OnLeaks and GizNext. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro isn’t the sleekest looking out of Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones, but what it lacks in style, it should hopefully make up for with its rugged design, which is meant to withstand accidental drops or violent impacts.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will measure in at 169mm x 80mm x 10mm, have a textured exterior, and will reportedly weigh in at 235 grams. The phone will have a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with an FHD+ resolution going in at 1080 x 2408 pixels. As you’d expect, since this isn’t aimed at being a top-of-the-line model, it will only be equipped with a 60Hz display panel. As far as what’s under the hood, the smartphone should arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

On the right side of the device, it will have physical buttons for the volume, power, and the XCover key. This button was seen in the previous model and can be set up to launch a specific app or a specific feature of the phone. The top of the phone will host a 3.5mm headphone, along with another physical key colored in red. As of now, the red button’s functionality is unknown, though it’s speculated that it could offer one-touch access for the handset’s digital assistant.

Furthermore, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will use a 50MP main camera, being paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP wide camera sensor. Lastly, the device will be powered by a 4,050mAh battery and will run Android 12. While the above specifications aren’t quite impressive what is perhaps most important is the durability of the phone, and it’s capable of withstanding impacts, dust, and also liquid damage.

Unfortunately, it is still unclear when this product will arrive at retail, so if you are looking for a rugged option now, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, which offers a similar design with slightly different specifications.

Source: GizNext