Samsung’s Galaxy XCover 6 Pro features a ruggedized design and removable battery

We’ve been covering the various leaks about the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro for a couple of months now, so it should come as no surprise that the phone has finally made its official debut. The rugged smartphone is now available in Germany.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is a ruggedized smartphone that doesn’t really compromise much when it comes to its specifications. The handset has a large 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, which offers increased sensitivity, making it possible to navigate the screen when wet or using gloves. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The dual-camera setup should be sufficient for most, with the phone making use of a 50MP and 8MP sensor pair on the rear and a 13MP sensor on the front.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro features a removable battery

Perhaps most important is the phone’s resistance to dust and water. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro carries an IP68 and MIL-STD 810H rating. What makes this phone quite unique in 2022 is its replaceable battery. Its 4,050mAh battery can be replaced any time by just removing the back cover and popping in a new one. While this was quite common with phones that were produced over a decade ago, in this day and age, it is not something you see too often, if at all. Thankfully, if you don’t have a spare battery, you can still charge up the phone relatively quickly, with the handset offering up to 15W of fast-charging speeds via USC-C.

Finally, there is its physical programmable button. Common in many rugged phones, this button can be customized in a number of ways, like launching an app or even an action such as the flashlight. If interested you can head down to the link to purchase the device.

Source: Samsung

Via: Max Jambor (Twitter)