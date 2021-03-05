Samsung launches Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone with military-grade certification

Samsung is bringing a new rugged smartphone for its European customers. The new Galaxy XCover 5 is a successor to the XCover 4 that was launched back in 2017. The new smartphone comes with an improved design that continues to be tough, yet comfortable to use in a tough working environment. The new touchscreen offers increased sensitivity allowing users to use the smartphone even while wearing gloves, and also comes with a removable battery making it easy to swap or replace.

Measuring at 147.1×71.6×9.2mm, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 features a 5.3-inch TFT display with an HD+ (1600 x 720-pixels) resolution with fairly large bezels all around. The smartphone will ship with Android 11 out of the box and is powered by the Exynos 850, Samsung’s entry-level octa-core processor. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. For photography, there is a 16-megapixel single rear camera with an f/1.8 lens, while at the front there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens for taking selfies or video calls. Apart from the USB Type-C port, the smartphone comes with Pogo pin connectors and 15W fast charging. Other features include face recognition, a 3,000mAh battery.

The smartphone offers IP68 water and dust resistance as well as MIL-STD810H military certification allowing it to withstand drops of up to 1.5-meter and submersion in fresh water to up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. The XCover 5 also comes with a programmable button on the left edge of the device which can be used to perform a variety of tasks.

The Galaxy XCover 5 comes with a price tag of £329 and is expected to launch in European markets starting 12th March from the Samsung Business shop. Samsung is yet to confirm whether the smartphone will be launched in markets outside of Europe.