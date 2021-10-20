Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition lets customers mix and match back panels and frame

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is underway, and the company has announced a new Bespoke Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company’s “Bespoke” concept first debuted on its home appliances, and it allows customers to express themselves and create devices that are truly their own. Rather than being boxed into any one colorway, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition can come in up to 49 unique combinations of colors.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

Customers can mix and match five different colors, and they can switch between them on the top and on the bottom. Users can choose front and back colors of yellow, white, pink, black, and blue. Customers can also choose a phone frame option of black or silver. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition starts at $1099.99 and also comes with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection, which includes coverage from accidental damage. It’s only available with 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be available in South Korea, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, and Australia. It’s not a limited edition and will only be available on Samsung’s website. Customers can pre-order this device starting from today. The company also announced “Bespoke Upgrade care”, so that users can change their device color whenever they want to. Simply register to replace your device panel with new colors on Samsung’s website, and you can update the outer panels on your device to match your style.