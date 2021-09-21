These are the carriers compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the US

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s latest entry in the foldable smartphone space, and it’s an excellent device if you’re looking to stand out. Being one of Samsung’s 2021 flagships, the phone has many connectivity options onboard, including 5G and 4G support. So if you’re wondering whether the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will work on your network or whether you’ll get 5G connectivity, we can help.

In true flagship fashion, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has comprehensive support for different cellular technologies in the US. You get both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands and Category 20 LTE. Meaning, you can receive insanely high download speeds on both 5G and 4G, granted your carrier can deliver the same.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Carrier Compatibility

Samsung doesn’t give a complete list of supported network bands on its website, and repeated requests to the company to reveal them have gone unanswered. But thanks to the carriers, we know the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will work on all three major carriers in the country — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon — as well as US Cellular and C-Spire. In addition, the phone should also work on all MVNOs that use the networks of these carriers.

In terms of specific 5G and 4G bands supported on each of the three major carriers, here’s what we know right now.

AT&T

The carrier doesn’t mention which of its 5G bands are supported by the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but the phone will work on both sub-6GHz and mmWave (dubbed as 5G Plus by AT&T) 5G deployments of AT&T.

On the 4G LTE front, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports AT&T and its roaming partners on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 and 66 LTE bands.

Verizon

Like AT&T, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can work with Verizon’s mmWave (aka Ultra Wide-Band) network on n260 and n261 bands and sub-6GHz networks on n2, n5, n48, n66, n77, n78(R) bands.

4G support is also similar with support for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 LTE bands.

T-Mobile

According to T-Mobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 supports n41, n71, n260, and n261 5G bands. However, while n260 and n261 are mmWave 5G bands, the n41 and n71 are sub-6GHz 5G bands.

The phone also supports T-Mobile and its roaming partners at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66, and 71 LTE bands.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: 2G and 3G bands

While 2G and 3G networks are closing down (or have already closed down in some cases), if you’re still wondering about Galaxy Z Flip 3’s support for use in other countries, the phone support 2G GSM on 850, 900, 800, and 1900MHz bands, and 3G GSM on 850, 900, 1800, 1700, 1900, and 2100MHz bands. In addition, support for CDMA2000 1xEV-DO Rev. A is present.

If we haven’t listed your carrier and you want to know whether the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will work on its network, reaching out directly to the telecom operator is your best bet.

