What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 come in?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s second (third if you count the Z Flip 5G separate from the Z Flip) clamshell-style foldable smartphone. The company unveiled it alongside the Z Fold 3 on August 11th. With the Z Flip 3, Samsung is hoping to take the foldable phones mainstream. If the Z Flip 3 has got you excited and you’re planning to buy it, you may be wondering about its color options. Samsung offers seven color options for the phone — Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Gray, White, and Pink.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors

The company has made quite a jump in the number of color choices for the Z Flip 3, as its predecessor came in just three colors. Unfortunately, Samsung will only release the Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colors across all retail channels. The Gray, White, and Pink models will remain exclusive to Samsung’s online store in the US. The availability of colors will also vary market-by-market around the world.

Cream The Cream variant of the Z Flip 3 looks elegant and comes with a silver frame. Buy from Samsung

Green The Green variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks like a dark version of Hooker’s Green. Buy from Samsung

Lavender If you want to stand out, the Lavender variant of the Z Flip 3 can help you. It's pretty colorful and exciting. Buy from Samsung

Phantom Black Prefer the basics? The Phantom Black Galaxy Z Flip 3 is made for you. It's just plain black from all around. Buy from Samsung

Gray This Samsung online store-exclusive color variant comes with a black frame that nicely complements the Gray color of the rest of the body. Buy from Samsung

White The White variant of the Z Flip 3 is not just plain white. It also features a black frame, like the Gray variant, which adds more character to it. Buy from Samsung

Pink The Pink variant of the Z Flip 3 looks more like Rose Gold. Additionally, like other Samsung online store-exclusive colors, it also carries a black frame. Buy from Samsung

Thanks to so many color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, everyone will be able to find something that speaks to them and complements their style.

Which color option are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Also, don’t forget to check out the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals article to find some offers on the phone. We’ve also compiled the best cases for the new foldable to keep it protected.