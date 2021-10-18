Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 drops to new all-time low price of $850 ($150 off)

Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip 3 only two months ago, as the second iteration of the company’s clamshell-style folding screen design (there was no Z Fold 2). It’s one of the best folding phones around, especially considering the starting price of $1,000 was lower than most of the competition, and now you can pick one up for $849.99 from Amazon’s online store. That’s a savings of $150 from the original MSRP, and it’s the lowest recorded price yet (at least on Amazon).

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB storage (the model on sale for $850 is the 128GB version), 15W wired charging, 10W wireless charging, a total battery capacity of 3,300mAh, and dual rear cameras. The main selling point is the 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, which folds in half when the device is shut. There’s also a small 1.9-inch display on the outside, so you can see notifications, calls, and other information without opening the Z Flip.

We loved the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in our full review, especially the improved cover display (the small outside screen) and overall design. However, the phone does have shorter battery life compared to most other Android phones, since the battery cells are split across both halves of the phone. The camera setup is also a downgrade from phones like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is why the original price could be under $1,000 in the first place.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is covered by Samsung’s promise of 4 years of security updates and three years of OS updates, so if you don’t feel tempted to upgrade again for several years, you won’t miss out on the latest and greatest that Android has to offer. If you buy the Z Flip 3, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases, because nothing is less fun than getting dirt and grime stuck under a folding display.