How durable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy Flip 3 smartphone. The phone packs high-end specifications, including Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. But if you’re planning to get the phone, it will be natural to worry about its durability. So in this article, we’ll take a look at what Samsung has done to improve the build quality and construction of the Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Durability

Build

The company says the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is more durable than its predecessors, and it has used Armor Aluminum in the device frame. It’s said to be the strongest aluminum used in any Galaxy smartphone yet.

Additionally, the phone is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus on the back to protect it from scratches and accidental falls. Victus is, as per Corning, 60 percent stronger than the last-generation Gorilla Glass 6.

The Gorilla Glass Victus doesn’t cover the foldable screen. Instead, Samsung uses a new protective film made of stretchable PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), which is 80 percent more durable than the one on the previous foldable devices. Older Fold and Flip models used a TPU layer for protection, so the inclusion of a PET layer will be a significant change.

Hinge

The hinge is a critical component of any foldable device, and in the Z Flip 3, Samsung has managed to slim it down. So the Z Flip 3 hinge is thinner and sleeker than ever before. Additionally, the bristles inside the hinge are now shorter, thanks to Samsung’s enhanced Sweeper technology. These bristles are vital in stopping the dust and other particles from entering the device and hampering its durability. So hopefully, this enhanced Sweeper technology will be more successful in keeping the dust at bay.

Further, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 hinge can withstand folding 200,000 times. According to Samsung, this claim was verified by Bureau Veritas, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification.

Water-resistance

One of the significant new features in the Z Flip 3 is water resistance. The phone is rated IPX8 and can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. However, you can’t take it to the beach or in a pool. Rain and under a tap are however fair game. The Z Flip 3 is also not dust-resistant.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 still show a folding crease?

The short answer is yes. Unfortunately, you’ll still notice a folding crease on the Z Flip 3. This crease forms because folding and unfolding the smartphone is impossible to avoid on a foldable. However, Samsung isn’t the only one with this problem. None of the foldable smartphone manufacturers has been able to get rid of the crease up to now. So we’ll have to continue waiting until a technological breakthrough makes it possible to have no-crease foldable screens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Flip 3 is Samsung’s new clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a 6.7 inch 120Hz flexible screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Buy from Samsung

Do Samsung’s durability improvements make you feel confident buying the Galaxy Z Flip 3? Let us know in the comments section. If you’re planning to get it, be sure to check out our best Z Flip 3 deals article for some offers on the phone. We have also picked the best cases that can further protect the phone.