Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offer eSIM?

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is incredibly compact, light, and innovative. You get a full smartphone in a form factor that will fit just about anywhere. If you recently bought the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you might be wondering about connectivity options with your cellular carrier. These days, the easiest way to get cellular service on your fancy new phone is with eSIM technology. With eSIM, you no longer need a physical micro or nano-SIM card. Let’s talk more about what eSIM is and how you can use it on your Galaxy Z Flip 3.

An eSIM takes the circuitry of a SIM, solders it directly to a device’s board, and makes it remotely reprogrammable through software. With smartphones, eSIMs give you additional flexibility in managing your service plans. A fully enabled eSIM device lets you add a second plan with ease if you need an extra line for work. It also lets you switch providers with the touch of a button.

For business applications, it allows corporate device managers to change the service plans on thousands of lines remotely at once. You also don’t need to go into the carrier’s physical store if you ever need a new SIM card for your device. This avoids the need to pull off your phone’s case and swap in a physical SIM.

Most of the things about eSIM are positive, but it does have a few drawbacks. With a physical SIM card, it’s much easier to switch SIMs between devices; eSIM makes this a bit trickier. It’s also harder to remove your SIM card if you want to do so for privacy reasons. All in all, it’s probably worth it to avoid the need for a physical SIM.

Your new Galaxy Z Flip 3 indeed supports eSIM technology. It’s also effortless to use. To activate eSIM:

Open Settings and tap Connections> SIM card manager> Add mobile plan .

. When you find a mobile plan, follow the onscreen instructions to activate eSIM. If you have a QR code provided by your service provider, go to Settings > Connections > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan > Add using QR code.

Now you should be all set with the eSIM on your Galaxy Z Flip 3. Keep in mind that you can also add a second phone number to your device by using the nano-SIM slot. Check out our roundup for the best deals if you’re still looking to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3.