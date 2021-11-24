Want a foldable? The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to $850 with free Galaxy Buds 2 for Black Friday

Foldables are the future, and the future is now. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two of the best foldables that people can buy this year. The phones are priced on the higher ranges though, justifying the engineering that went into them. But if you were looking to cop the hottest flip phone this year in this Black Friday Sale season, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to its lowest price of $850 on Amazon, and you even get a Galaxy Buds 2 along with it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best flip phone you can buy, and you can buy it now for $850 along with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. Buy from Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a price of $999.99, which is in the same ballpark as some of the most premium glass slab smartphones. But it’s a phone that feels worth that price, thanks to the polish that Samsung has brought to its foldables in this generation. And for $850, one can even overlook some of the limitations that are present on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, like the not-impressive battery life. You also get a Galaxy Buds 2 at that price, which would otherwise cost you $150 by itself at MSRP. In effect, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sets you back by $700, which is a pretty solid deal in our eyes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best flip phone you can buy, and you can buy it now for $949 along with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, as well as get the chance to create your own Bespoke Edition and take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offers. Buy from Samsung

If you still need some more convincing, or you just don’t prefer Amazon, Samsung.com has the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $949, but you also get the Galaxy Buds 2. This sounds like a bad deal, but Samsung.com usually has much better trade-in offers and you also can mix-and-match the back panels on the device through the Bespoke Edition. So the end result will be a unique device that is probably cheaper when you count on what Samsung is offering you on the trade-in.