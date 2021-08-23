Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have a headphone jack?

Samsung has finally unveiled its new generation of foldable phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now that these phones are officially set for release in a few weeks, we have a lot of official information about them. If you’re a music aficionado, you may be wondering whether the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a headphone jack. The answer is simple — no.

That shouldn’t really be a surprise, as headphone jacks have long vanished from most flagship phones. Plus, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is thinner and smaller than the previous generation, so if there wasn’t room for a headphone jack before, there’s even less room now. In addition to not having it built-in, the phone also doesn’t come with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter. Out of the box, any 3.5mm headphones you have just won’t work. Unless you buy an adapter or USB-C headphones, you’re out of luck. Samsung sells its own adapter if you need one.

Of course, another solution is to buy wireless earbuds, like the Galaxy Buds 2, which Samsung also launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new Galaxy Buds 2 have noise cancellation, better voice isolation for calls, and they’re the lightest Galaxy Buds yet. They cost $149.99 if you’re interested in buying them. Naturally, other wireless earbuds will work too, though the experience might not be as seamless.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 using the link below, or find the best deals on it here. The latest foldable starts at $999, which is a major step down from the launch price of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that launched for $1,449. The new model also comes with improved durability, a bigger cover screen, and other improvements. If you want to protect your new phone, check for a list of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.