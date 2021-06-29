Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak reveals Samsung’s clamshell foldable will come in many colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is launching in just a few weeks, but we don’t know a lot of specific details about the new clamshell foldable. While we’ve seen some leaks that have mentioned a potential launch date (that we’re still not sure of) and a teaser image of it in its folded state, we don’t know much about its specs, pricing, or availability. We do know it could be up to 20% cheaper than the previous model, and we have a good idea about what the device will look like. Now, a new leak gives us an even better look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and it also reveals some new colors, too.

The renders come courtesy of GizNext and give us our best look yet at the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. From the renders, there appears to be a dual-camera setup on the device, with a much larger outer screen than before as well. The color options that seem to be on offer include dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue, and white.

Interestingly, Samsung leaker Max Jambor has said that if these renders are correct, then Samsung Unpacked will take place on August 11th rather than the previously rumored August 3rd. In one of the leaked images, a date can be seen on the device showing August 11th. Companies will often match the date shown on press renders with the actual launch date, as they’re intended to be distributed on that date. It wouldn’t make sense to have dates of the 11th of August in the renders if the unveiling is on the 3rd of August.

If today’s leaked renders of the Z Flip3 are correct, they’ve changed Unpacked from Aug 3 to Aug 11 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 29, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung’s other foldable phone, though the launch date, as I mentioned, hasn’t been confirmed yet. The leaked colors for the Z Fold 3 include yellow, black, purple, and dark gray. Samsung is going all-in on foldables, and what we’re seeing of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 so far has us excited.