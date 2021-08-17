Thinking of getting a Galaxy Z Flip 3? Here are the Indian Pricing, Availability and Offers

Samsung recently unveiled its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phones come with several improvements over their predecessors, including high refresh rate displays, new SoCs, updated designs, and IPX8 certification for water resistance. While the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers several significant improvements over the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, like the larger cover screen, it comes at a more affordable price. Therefore, we expect it will outperform both of Samsung’s previous clamshell foldables.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and you’re thinking of getting the Galaxy Z Flip 3, here are the Indian pricing and availability details for the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at ₹84,999 in India, and you can reserve it right now on Samsung’s website. The device will go on sale in the region starting September 10th, with pre-orders opening on August 24th. Click on the link below to reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 3 and get some amazing launch offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung's latest clamshell foldable that offers a bigger outer display, high refresh rate inner display, and top-of-the-line hardware. Reserve on Samsung.com

For ₹84,999, you’ll get the base 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you want more storage, you can opt for the 8GB+256GB model instead, which will set you back ₹88,999.

Launch offers in India

Although Samsung isn’t offering any attractive trade-in benefits in India, the company is offering some launch offers on the purchase of a new Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you pre-order the device before September 10th, you’ll be eligible for either an upgrade voucher worth ₹7,000 or an HDFC Bank cashback of up to ₹7,000. You’ll also be eligible for a free 1 year Samsung Care+ plan worth ₹4,799. Additionally, if you reserve the device before the pre-booking period begins, you’ll get a free Galaxy SmartTag with your purchase.

Colors available in India

While Samsung has launched seven color options of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 internationally, the company is only launching two in the Indian market — Phantom Black and Cream. The other five variants won’t be available in the region when the device goes on sale early next month.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if Samsung plans on launching the remaining color options in India or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more. Before you make a purchase, make sure you check out our review of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.