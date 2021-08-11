Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Pricing, Release Date and Availability

Samsung has unveiled the latest foldables in town, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, so if you’re looking for a premium smartphone with cutting-edge technology, you can’t look past these two options. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you get a tablet that folds into a phone, and with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you get a clamshell form factor that halves the height of a generic smartphone when folded. If you’re looking to pick up the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 to experience foldable technology, here’s when and where it would be available to buy.

Pricing

Let’s get the price out of the way first. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail for a price of $999 for the base 128GB variant. This is considerably lower than the original Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, making it one of the most affordable foldable phones you can buy. Hopefully, with this price tag, more people are inclined to buy a foldable phone. While it’s not cheap by any means, it’s firmly in the territory of other flagship phones.

Check out the table below for the complete pricing details for the US, the UK, Europe, and India.

Release Date and Availability

Coming to availability, consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 3 between August 11th and August 26th, 2021. If you pre-book the phone through Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung app, you get some extra benefits like $150 worth of Samsung Credit that can be used to purchase accessories like the Galaxy Watch 4 or even cases for the phone. If you opt for a 3 year Samsung Care+ plan, you get the first year free of cost plus an additional discount for the next two years.

You can also opt for trade-in when buying through Samsung’s website. Samsung is giving you the option to trade in up to four devices up until August 26th which seems crazy. The total credit you can get through this is $500. With eligible trade-ins taken into consideration, those looking to finance can get monthly payments as low as $13 per month for a period of 36 months.

If you’ve pre-booked the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can expect the device to start shipping out from August 27th onwards. We’ve collected all the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals in one place to help you save a few bucks if you’re planning to buy the phone. Once you’ve got it, you might also consider getting a case to protect your expensive device.