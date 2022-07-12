Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its lowest price on Amazon this Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was one of the best smartphones of last year, with the company upping the ante with its most mainstream foldable flagship smartphone. Now it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and at the lowest price that we’ve ever seen on the platform. If you’re in the market for a new folding phone, this might be your best bet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available for $699.99 on Amazon, its lowest price on the platform yet. See at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a lot of high-end tech for this price, such as a 6.7-inch folding Dynamic AMOLED display, the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display, dual 12MP cameras, and a 3,300mAh battery. The whole package is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It’s the last generation’s chipset, but it’s still as good as ever. What’s more, it’s unlocked, so you can use it on any U.S. carrier. All you need to do is pop in your SIM card — or go through the setup process for eSIM, if your network supports that — and you’re good to go.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s main selling point is that it folds in half like a flip phone, giving it a smaller physical footprint (when closed) than just about any other modern smartphone. The phone ships with Android 11 (One UI 3.0), can already be upgraded to Android 12 based on OneUI 4.0, and it will receive two more years of Android OS updates and at least three more years of security patches. It’s a phone built to last, and you’ll get timely updates with the unlocked variant for a while to come yet.

Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review for full impressions of the phone. It’s a pretty great phone, especially if you know you want a folding device. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just around the corner though, maybe you’d prefer to wait!