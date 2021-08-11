Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 work with the S Pen & S Pen Pro?

Along with the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for all the clamshell fans out there. It’s the successor to the original Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G and brings about some much-needed improvements like a bigger cover display and a better processor under the hood. One of the highlighting features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the support for the S Pen. Samsung ditched the Note series and brought S Pen support to the Z Fold 3 with a larger, tablet-sized display when unfolded. However, if you don’t want a phone that large and expensive and you’re planning to get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 instead, does it have support for the new S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro?

Unfortunately, the answer is no.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets support for neither the S Pen (Fold Edition), nor the S Pen Pro, nor any other older S Pen. S Pen support is reserved just for the larger and more premium Galaxy Z Fold 3. This move from Samsung makes sense since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 provides a larger canvas to work with, which can be really useful when using the S Pen. A large display is always helpful to take down notes, draw, or just mark up some documents. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn’t have a display that’s big enough to take advantage of the S Pen.

Moreover, support for the S Pen comes in the form of a Wacom digitizer that needs to be installed as a layer beneath the display of the phone. Adding this digitizer to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would further increase the cost of the device and make it less accessible to consumers. As a result, Samsung decided to limit S Pen support to just the Galaxy Z Fold 3 alone. Both the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro will only work on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and not on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you were previously using a Galaxy Note series smartphone, it would be ideal for you to switch to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 since you can continue to enjoy support for the S Pen. However, if you want a small, clamshell-style phone that folds up into a cute little device that’s easily pocketable, you can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and save some bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

