Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have an SD Card slot?

Samsung has just announced its new range of devices at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The tech giant has introduced two new folding smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — along with the new Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones and the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the newest flip-style foldable smartphone and an update to the original Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It comes with an improved design featuring a larger outer display while the inner display gets upgraded to a Dynamic AMOLED 2X with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Best of all, the new smartphone is also IPX8 rated, meaning it’s also waterproof, a first on any foldable smartphone.

As for storage and memory, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Samsung hasn’t added the ability to upgrade the storage, which means there’s no SD card slot on the smartphone, and consequently, no support for SD Cards or other means of expandable storage. So if you are interested in the device, it’s best that you get the storage variant that will last you through your intended period of use as there is no way to seamlessly increase the onboard storage of your device.

You can, of course, opt for cloud storage solutions, or even connect other storage devices through the USB C port. However, these are not entirely seamless solutions. So we do strongly advise you to select a storage variant that will not only be sufficient for your uses right now but will also be sufficient for say, two years down the line. For most users, the base 256 GB variant should work out. But if you like to take a lot of photos and videos, or like to have a lot of apps on your phone, then go for the 512GB variant.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available at a starting price of $999, with pre-bookings starting August 11th.