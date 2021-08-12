How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 get?

It’s been a long time coming, but Samsung has finally announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. With these phones officially releasing soon, and pre-orders available now, some questions need to be answered. For example, how long will Samsung’s latest foldables be supported? Specifically, how many software updates will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 get?

Samsung has been one of the best at offering software support for its smartphones in recent years, at least in comparison to other Android OEMs. Therefore, if you want your phone to be supported for a few years, you can rest easy with Samsung.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Android OS updates

Much like previous Samsung flagships, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is launching with the latest version of Android, that being Android 11. On top of that, it’ll be running Samsung’s OneUI software, which adds a lot of features. The current version of OneUI is 3.1, based on Android 11. But with Android 12 right around the corner, it shouldn’t be too long until we see a new version of OneUI based on it.

Of course, that’s not the only update the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is going to get. Last year, during the Samsung Galaxy Note20 launch event, Samsung committed to three generations of Android software upgrades. This applies to all of its flagships — the S, Note, and Z families — and it applies here too. As such, even though the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is launching with Android 11, you should expect to be able to get Android 12, 13, and eventually 14, as they release.

Security updates

Samsung guarantees consumer models of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive at least four years of security updates. For business customers using the enterprise edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung guarantees a minimum of five years of security updates. Most business customers will want to upgrade long before support ends, which means you should be covered for the life of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Flip 3 is Samsung’s new clamshell-style foldable phone. It features a 6.7 inch 120Hz flexible screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Buy from Samsung

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can pre-order it using the link above, or find the best deals on it here. If you want to protect your foldable, we’ve also rounded up the best cases you can get for it. Samsung has improved the durability of its foldables, but you can never be too careful.