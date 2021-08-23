Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have stereo speakers?

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is incredibly compact, light, and innovative. You get a full smartphone in a form factor that will fit just about anywhere. If you recently bought the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you might be wondering about the audio quality of your new smartphone. When listening to music, streaming Netflix, or playing games, speaker quality is a big deal. The good news is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Indeed, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is capable of creating stereo sound to produce an immersive audio experience that makes it seem like you’re in the scene. Stereo means audio is played from at least two independent audio channels. On the Galaxy Z Flip 3, there are speakers on the top and bottom of the phone that work together to create stereo sound. These stereo speakers are tuned by AKG for clear audio and also offer surround sound effects with Dolby Atmos. This technology delivers three-dimensional sound that seems to come from various directions.

Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience and puts you inside the song in a new spatial way. This technology reveals every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth. With stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos baked in, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an excellent choice for listening to music, podcasts, and watching videos.

It's truly impressive the Galaxy Flip 3 incorporates such immersive sound in a portable form factor. This is a huge leap forward for Samsung, as the very first model of the Flip didn't feature stereo speakers. If you plan to carry your Galaxy Z Flip 3 everywhere for audio, you might want to pick up a quality case to protect it.